How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. Florida in SEC Tournament Semifinal
Four of the best teams in the country will be facing off on Saturday in Bridgestone Arena with spots in the SEC title game on the line. The top-four seeds in the 2025 SEC Tournament all advanced to the semifinals and 3-seed Alabama will take on 2-seed Florida in the second semifinal.
Both teams picked up double-digit wins on Friday night and will potentially be fighting for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in Saturday's rematch. The Gators won the lone regular season matchup in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama will be going for revenge and a chance at a third SEC tournament title in five season.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup in Nashville:
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 2 Florida
Who: 3-seed Alabama (24-7, 12-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Florida (28-4, 14-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 14 at roughly 2:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after Auburn and Tennessee's semifinal matchup at noon)
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Last meeting with Florida: The Gators spoiled Alabama's senior night with a 99-94 victory in Coleman Coliseum on March 5. Florida dominated Alabama on the glass with 50 rebounds compared to the Crimson Tide's 35. Alex Condon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators, while Mark Sears led all scorers with 30 points.
Last time out Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled over Kentucky in the final quarterfinal, 99-70. Alabama never trailed and five players finish in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon.
Last time out Florida: Florida also had a relatively easy quarterfinal with a 95-81 win over Missouri. The Tigers showed a little fight, but the Gators were too much for the Tigers to overcome. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 18 points and six assists.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.2)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Points: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.2)
- Rebounds: Alex Condon (8.0)
- Assists: Walter Clayton Jr. (4.3)