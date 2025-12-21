Live Updates for Alabama Basketball vs. Kennesaw State in Rocket City Classic

In its final game before Christmas, the No. 16 Alabama men's basketball team will match up with Kennesaw State in the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, Ala. The game doubles as a reunion for former Crimson Tide player and assistant coach Antoine Pettway, now the head coach of the Owls.

Both squads are 8-3 entering Sunday afternoon's contest, which is only the second meeting in history between these two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Pettway took the Kennesaw State job in 2023, replacing the late Amir Abdur-Rahim, who'd been hired as the new coach at South Florida. Pettway is 42-33 overall in his stint with the Owls, winning four more conference games last season than he did in his inaugural campaign.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats retained Pettway on his staff when he was hired from Buffalo in 2019. Together, the pair experienced multiple SEC Championships and NCAA Tournament berths. Alabama won the SEC Tournament in 2021, doing so again in March 2023 before being selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch: Rocket City Classic

Who: No. 16 Alabama (8-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Kennesaw State (8-3, 0-1 CUSA)

What: Alabama's 12th game of the regular season

When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Propst Arena at Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama)

Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Nov. 13, 2015.

Last Meeting (2015): Despite Kennesaw State guard Yonel Brown's 34-point performance, Alabama came out on top 77-64 thanks to a big first-half lead in Coleman Coliseum. Retin Obasohan led the Crimson Tide in points (18) and steals (3), while Dazon Ingram was just behind with 16 points and two steals. Shannon Hale joined these two in the double-digit scoring club with 13 points.

Live Updates

Be sure to refresh your browser for updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

First Half

The first points of the ball game belong to Labaron Philon courtesy of a three-pointer.

Pregame

Amari Allen and Aiden Sherrell comprise Alabama's starting frontcourt for this afternoon. Labaron Philon Jr., Aden Holloway and Houston Mallette are the starting guards.

Two injured Alabama freshmen had their statuses for the game reported on by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Amari Allen, who missed the USF game on Wednesday with a hip pointer, is available. London Jemison injured his knee in the first half of that matchup and will be out Sunday.

