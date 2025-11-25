Live Updates for No. 8 Alabama Basketball against No. 12 Gonzaga
No. 8 Alabama basketball is coming off its second ranked win of the season and is heading into its fourth straight ranked matchup as the Crimson Tide takes on No. 12 Gonzaga in its opening game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
Alabama and Gonzaga are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout the game.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Starting lineups
Pregame
- Tonight's officials: Don Daily, Greg Nixon, Edwin Young
- Alabama head coach Nate Oats tells the Crimson Tide Sports Network that redshirt senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is unavailble for Monday's game. He did not specify the injury.
- Today is Labaron Philon's 20th birthday. He was named the SEC Player of the Week earlier today.
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 12 Gonzaga
Who: No. 8 Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 12 Gonzaga (5-0, 0-0 West Coast)
What: Alabama's fifth game of the regular season (third on the road/neutral site)
When: Monday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m. CT
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena or Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: TNT
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 145 (Alabama), Channel 84 (Gonzaga)
Series vs. Gonzaga: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 4, 2021.
Last Meeting vs. Gonzaga: Alabama forward Brandon Miller's 36 points were not enough to beat Gonzaga 100-90 on Dec. 17, 2022 in Birmingham. Bulldogs big man Drew Timme's 29-point double-double, five other players scoring in the double digits, were just too much for the Tide.
Last time out, Gonzaga: The Bulldogs took down Southern Utah 122-50 at home on Nov. 17. Braden Huff led Gonzaga with 22 points and tied the team-high in rebounds with six. The Bulldogs had four more players score at least 10 points, including Davis Fogle (19 points) off the bench, Mario Saint-Supery (16), who also led the team in assists (7) and steals (6), Graham Ike (13) and Adam Miller (13).