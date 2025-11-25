Bama Central

Live Updates for No. 8 Alabama Basketball against No. 12 Gonzaga

Score updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Katie Windham

Nov 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) during a timeout at Coleman Coliseum. Purdue defeated Alabama 87-80. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
No. 8 Alabama basketball is coming off its second ranked win of the season and is heading into its fourth straight ranked matchup as the Crimson Tide takes on No. 12 Gonzaga in its opening game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Alabama and Gonzaga are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout the game.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Starting lineups

Gonzaga vs. Alabama starting lineups- Nov. 24, 2025
Pregame

  • Tonight's officials: Don Daily, Greg Nixon, Edwin Young
  • Alabama head coach Nate Oats tells the Crimson Tide Sports Network that redshirt senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is unavailble for Monday's game. He did not specify the injury.

How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

Who: No. 8 Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 12 Gonzaga (5-0, 0-0 West Coast)

What: Alabama's fifth game of the regular season (third on the road/neutral site)

When: Monday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena or Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: TNT

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 145 (Alabama), Channel 84 (Gonzaga)

Series vs. Gonzaga: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 4, 2021.

Last Meeting vs. Gonzaga: Alabama forward Brandon Miller's 36 points were not enough to beat Gonzaga 100-90 on Dec. 17, 2022 in Birmingham. Bulldogs big man Drew Timme's 29-point double-double, five other players scoring in the double digits, were just too much for the Tide.

Last time out, Gonzaga: The Bulldogs took down Southern Utah 122-50 at home on Nov. 17. Braden Huff led Gonzaga with 22 points and tied the team-high in rebounds with six. The Bulldogs had four more players score at least 10 points, including Davis Fogle (19 points) off the bench, Mario Saint-Supery (16), who also led the team in assists (7) and steals (6), Graham Ike (13) and Adam Miller (13).

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

