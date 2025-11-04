Live Updates from No. 15 Alabama Basketball's Season Opener Against North Dakota

Bama Central

Score updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide kicks off the 2025-26 season against the Fighting Hawks.

Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats directs his team during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 15 Alabama basketball opens its 2025-26 season at home against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Crimson Tide enters the year picked to finish fourth in the SEC as they look to integrate new talent alongside experienced guards. Alabama won a 97-90 game in Grand Forks, N.D. last season as they played a game in former forward Grant Nelson's backyard.

Alabama returns guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway from last season's team as they look to lead the Crimson Tide's backcourt. They'll be aided by Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell as both experienced guards return from injury.

The Crimson Tide also welcomes Aiden Sherrell for his sophomore season as he looks to become a focal point in the Alabama offense. Head coach Nate Oats hit the transfer portal to adds Taylor Bol Bowen, Keitenn Bristow and Noah Williamson in the front court.

Alabama looks to integrate members of its No. 10 overall recruiting Class in 2025 into Oats's system as Amari Allen, London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka look to get big minutes in the season opener.

Live Updates (Refresh Browser For Latest Updates)

(latest updates at the top)

First Half

  • Alabama wins the tip and the 2025-26 season is underway. Taylor Bol Bowen scores the Crimson Tide's first basket of the year cutting to the basket, catching the pass and scoring the layup.

Pregame Updates

North Dakota Starters
Eli King
Reggie Thomas
George Natsvlishvili
Garrett Anderson
Anthony Doppler

Alabama Basketball Starters
Labaron Philon
Houston Mallette
Amari Allen
Taylor Bol Bowen
Aiden Sherrell

Why Aden Holloway, Two More Players Are Out for North Dakota Season Opener

Officials for Alabama's season opener against North Dakota:
Referee: Don Daily
Umpire: Lucas Santos
Umpire: Rob Rorke

  • Nate Oats said last week that Latrell Wrightsell would be on a minutes restriction for tonight's game, but it appears he won't play as he's in a sweatsuit while the team warms up.
  • Alabama guard Aden Holloway is also not dressed out in warmups and is wearing sweats as the team is shooting around.
  • Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow is not dressed out during warmups and is sporting a walking boot on his right foot.
  • Alabama women's basketball defeated Stetson 82-73 in the Crimson Tide's season opener played just before the men tipped off tonight.

