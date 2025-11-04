Why Aden Holloway, Two More Players Are Out for North Dakota Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball will face North Dakota in its season opener on Monday night, but it will be without a few players.
Alabama guard Jalil Bethea sustained a foot injury during a practice in mid-September and will miss an extended period of time. But when the Crimson Tide came out for warmups, guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., plus forward Keitenn Bristow, were not dressed in uniform.
“We’ve got a bunch of nagging, hopefully they’re just minor injuries,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on the Crimson Tide Sports Network pregame show. “Wrightsell’s Achilles is good to go, but he hurt his finger in the Furman game and re-aggravated it in practice. He’s out day-to-day, hopefully we get him back by St. John’s.”
Oats explained that Holloway had a wrist injury that “flared up,” and Bristow recently rolled his ankle. Nevertheless, he is hopeful that all three of them return for Alabama's next game on the road against St. John's on Nov. 8.
Holloway and Bristow each played in both exhibitions against Florida State and Furman. Wrightsell missed the Seminoles contest as he was still not ready following an Achilles tear from last November, but he did play against the Paladins.
Oats said on Thursday that Wrightsell would be on a minutes restriction against North Dakota, but the finger injury changed that.
Holloway, a junior, transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn during the 2023-24 offseason, knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Wrightsell, a graduate guard, ruptured his Achilles early in the 2024-25 season and received a medical redshirt. Wrightsell started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
Bristow, a former Tarleton State forward, was named the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.
Bristow's 6-foot-10 length and athleticism were on display against Florida State, as he finished the game with 13 points on 6 of 10 from the field, while also contributing six rebounds (three offensive) and two assists in just 19 minutes on the floor. His three offensive rebounds were the most on the team.