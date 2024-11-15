Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at No. 13 Purdue
Following two sloppy single-digit victories over Arkansas State and McNeese State, No. 2 Alabama is aiming for a statement win against No. 13 Purdue on Friday night, as it's the Crimson Tide's first game of the year on the road.
Additionally, Alabama is set to begin its gauntlet of a slate against several ranked teams over the next month, starting with Boilermakers tonight at 6 p.m. in Mackey Arena. A big win over a fellow 2023-24 Final Four team and National Championship runner-up can change the Tide's momentum in advance of the next few challenging games.
Follow along for live updates from this heavyweight matchup as we'll be keeping track of big moments and scores while providing analysis.
Pregame
- TV Timeout (15:09 left in 1H): Purdue 5, Alabama 2: Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn gets the scoreboard running with a three at the shot clock buzzer two whole minutes into the game; Alabama center Cliff Omoruyi gets the Crimson Tide's first bucket with an alley-oop dunk via forward Grant Nelson's pass. Both teams are a combined 3-of-14 to start this heavyweight matchup with some solid defense overall.
Alabama Starting Lineup:
- G Mark Sears
- G Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
- F Jarin Stevenson
- F Grant Nelson
- C Cliff Omoruyi
Purdue Starting Lineup:
- G Fletcher Loyer
- G Braden Smith
- G GiCarri Harris
- F Trey Kaufman-Renn
- C Will Berg
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama at No. 13 Purdue
Who: No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 13 Purdue (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: Peacock
Series: Purdue leads 6-3 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 26, 1976.
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide fell to Purdue 92-86 in the Hall of Fame Series event in Toronto. Alabama point guard Mark Sears and Boilermakers center Zach Edey, two of college basketball's best last season, went bucket-for-bucket as each of them tallied 35 points. Purdue guard Braden Smith's 27 points were also pivotal for the Boilermakers while the Tide's next-highest scorers (Mohamed Wague and Grant Nelson) had 11 apiece. Alabama's method of scoring was often via the three-point line as Sears went a stellar 8-of-16 from deep, but Purdue's plethora of free throws, including an 11-of-11 slate by Edey, helped them escape with a win.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 2 Alabama men's basketball defeated McNeese State 72-64 on Monday night in Coleman Coliseum, but as the score suggests, this was far from an easy victory. The Crimson Tide was up by as much as 21 points early in the second half––much thanks to forward Grant Nelson's 14 points before the break––but a big run by the Cowboys combined with some major offensive struggles by Alabama made this game much closer than it should've been.
Last time out, Purdue: Like the Crimson Tide, the Boilermakers also survived a single-digit home battle against a non-power four program in Yale on Monday, 92-84. The aforementioned Braden Smith led the way by filling the stat sheet with 22 points on 7-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown, nine rebounds, six assists and an incredible five steals.