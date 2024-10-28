Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama vs. Memphis in 2024 Rocket City Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.— The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team will face Memphis in its second and final preseason scrimmage on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT in Propst Arena.
The Rocket City Classic will benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, per the Daily Memphian's Parth Upadhyaya. Although this won't count toward each team's record, this technically is the first team Alabama will face in 2024-25.
Memphis has a all-time 4-3 series lead, but the Crimson Tide won the most recent game 91-88 on Dec. 13, 2022. Future second overall NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller led Alabama that evening with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, while also collecting eight rebounds and five assists. Mark Sears (18 points), Noah Clowney (11) and Jaden Bradley (10) also finished with double figures.
Alabama's basketball program finished at No. 3 in its respective AP Poll after a 25-12 season that concluded with its first NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance in school history.
A strong argument can be made that this is the most anticipated season in the history of Tide Hoops. Head coach Nate Oats and his staff, several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.
"We are excited and looking forward to partnering with Memphis for this meaningful event in Huntsville," Oats said in a press release. "This exhibition game is a chance to benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and give back to people in need which goes beyond basketball. We look forward to seeing our fans in Huntsville and the opportunity to play a quality program in Memphis."
Memphis is aiming for a strong season after finishing with a 22-10 record last year. Despite its record, the Tigers didn't land a spot in the NCAA Tournament last season after falling to Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
