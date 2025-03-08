Mark Sears Illustrates Mindset in the Final Seconds Against Auburn
No. 7 Alabama basketball took down No. 1 Auburn on the road 93-91 in overtime via a game-winning buzzer-beater by guard Mark Sears.
This was Alabama's final game of the regular season and Sears ended it on the highest of notes to silence a once-deafening Neville Arena with his floater.
Sears broke down what was going through his head on the final possession of overtime during the postgame interview with ESPN's Molly McGrath.
"Before that, in my mind, I was saying 'It's going to to be a game-winner,'" Sears said. "First off, I want to give all glory to god. Coach drew up an amazing play for me to make a play."
The entire college basketball world knew that the ball would be in the hands of Sears––a Preseason All-American and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award––during the final possession.
'I thought it was a good play-call because it can cause a lot of confusion," Sears said during the postgame press conference. "Earlier in the game they were switching everything going to the goal. So I did a quick handoff to [Alabama guard] Labaron [Philon], they didn't switch, and I was able to get downhill with my left hand. I was able to get it off with enough time and it was a pretty good play."
Alabama head coach Nate Oats responded "Thanks, Marc," after Sears complimented his drawn-up play. Oats wasn't as a big a believer in the play design as Sears was by saying the guard "bailed him out."
Although everyone knew Sears would take the final shot, he didn't have the best game. Sears, who came into Saturday averaging 28.0 points over the last five games, had tallied just seven prior to the biggest shot of the season.
"My teammates, man, I had a quiet game," Sears told McGrath. "Shoutout to Grant Nelson and Labaron Philon. Those guys really stepped up. I'm just able to come through and deliver."
Nevertheless, this entire game was a full-team effort against the No. 1 team in the country with just one loss at home this season. That loss came against current-No. 5 Florida, who defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. It was Alabama's last home game of the season as it was Senior Night for five players (four scholarship).
Now it was Alabama's turn to play spoiler against its biggest rival.
"It feels amazing," Sears said. "Our Senior Night was ruined, and coming off the loss to Florida, our message was 'Let's go in and try to get a win on their Senior Night' and we were able to do that."
As previously stated, Alabama ended the regular season on the highest of notes on Saturday. However, it lost four of its previous six games––all of which came against ranked opponents.
Throughout the cold stretch, Alabama has gone from the AP Top 25's No. 2 team in the nation, then to No. 4, then to No. 6, and following Wednesday's loss to Florida, the Tide could move in the wrong direction from its current No. 7 rank.
"We showed the world," Sears said. "We learned a lot from these seven games to prepare for the SEC Tournament and March Madness."
Alabama clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and won't play in it until Friday, March 14.