No. 5 Florida Dominates Glass and Defeats No. 7 Alabama in Coleman Season Finale
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 7 Alabama basketball (24-6, 13-4) returned to Coleman Coliseum looking to bounce back from Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Tennessee and ensure the seniors' last game at home ended in a win.
Unfortunately, the SEC gauntlet continued for the Crimson Tide, and No. 5 Florida spoiled senior night by dominating the inside and defeating Alabama 99-94.
The Crimson Tide struggled throughout the evening defending the Gators, allowing Florida to convert 49 percent from the floor and score 52 points in the paint. Alabama struggled with the Gators' physicality losing the rebounding battle 50 to 34 and allowing Florida to score 19 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.
Florida's interior presence caused complications on Alabama's offensive end as Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu combined to affect shots forcing the Tide to 17-of-33 from the paint.
Condon was a matchup problem the entire evening, scoring 27 points, securing 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist. He was helped on the exterior by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. who scored 22 points with eight assists and five rebounds.
Alabama erased a one-point halftime deficit turning it into a five-point lead with 16:19 to play in the second half, but the Gators stymied the momentum with strong shot-making and physicality under the basket.
Mark Sears finished his time in Coleman with a 30-point effort adding six rebounds and five assists. He was aided by Labaron Philon scoring 19 points, with five rebounds and four assists.
Alabama concludes the regular season with a rivalry matchup on the road against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama On SI
The Crimson Tide needed every second on the clock as they closed a 11-point Florida lead in the final three minutes to pull victory from the jaws of defeat ___.
Alabama's defense struggled throughout the evening, but Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide refused to quit