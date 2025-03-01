Mark Sears Included on Official Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 6 Alabama men's basketball will play its 16th SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 28
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Out
- Mark Sears –– Probable
Tennessee Initial Availability Report: Friday, Feb. 28
- J.P. Estrella –– Out
Sears' appearance on the initial availability report (probable) came as a bit of a surprise as Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't mention anything about a potential injury during Friday's press conference.
In his last three games, Sears has scored a season-high 35 points against Missouri, 30 against Kentucky and 21 with 10 assists against Mississippi State, and as these numbers suggest, he didn't show any signs of slowing down due to injury.
Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri, Kentucky and Mississippi State due to a hamstring injury.
"He's improving, progressing, getting better. He'll be evaluated week-to-week. Not gonna go tomorrow," Oats said Monday before the Mississippi State Monday. But they thought he looked good, so he's coming along."
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, will very likely sit out for the rest of the season as Alabama is expected to keep him on redshirt.
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.