How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama Basketball at No. 5 Tennessee
After losing back-to-back games, No. 6 Alabama basketball has responded strongly with victories over then-No. 17 Kentucky and No. 24 Mississippi State in the last few days.
The Crimson Tide was stellar from behind the arc in both games, and the nation's No. 1 team in points per game (91.5) will be tested on the road on Saturday against No. 5 Tennessee, who has the No. 4 scoring defense (60.8 points allowed) in the country.
The win over the Bulldogs moved the Crimson Tide up to 26-5 and its new 12-3 record overtook the No. 2 spot in the SEC following No. 3 Florida's (11-4 SEC) loss to Georgia a bit after Alabama-Mississippi State tipped off.
Like every contest from here on out, Saturday's outcome will impact the seeding for not only the SEC Tournament but the NCAA Tournament as well.
How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Who: No. 6 Alabama (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at No. 5 Tennessee (23-5, 10-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 1 at 3 p.m. CT.
Where: Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Tennessee: The Crimson Tide leads 81-73 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1914. Alabama is 24-44 all-time on the road against the Volunteers and is 4-6 in the last 10 overall matchups, including a current three-game losing streak.
Last meeting with Tennessee: Then-No. 14 Alabama fell to then-No. 4 Tennessee 81-74 at home on the road on March 2, 2024. It was the first time ESPN's College GameDay came to Coleman Coliseum, but the Crimson Tide's rough second half spoiled the major event. Alabama guard Mark Sears scored 22 points while Aaron Estrada and Nick Pringle combined for 29 but it wasn't enough. Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tallied 18 points but Dalton Knecht (13 points), Jonas Aidoo (12) and Jordan James (11) also scored double figures.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 6 Alabama men's basketball obliterated No. 24 Mississippi State 111-73 at home on Tuesday night. This victory gave the Crimson Tide the season sweep as it defeated the Bulldogs on the road in January. The tide created a 19-9 lead midway through the first half and never looked back. Alabama's backcourt duo of Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood combined for 28 of the Tide's 53 points at halftime. These two helped lead the Crimson Tide to a season-high 22 threes as they combined for 12 of them. Youngblood led the way with seven makes from deep in a season-high 27-point outing.
Last time out, Tennessee: The Volunteers survived a close 65-59 road battle against LSU on Tuesday. Guard Zakai Zeigler led the way with 17 points but fellow guard Chaz Lanier (14 points) and forward Felix Okpara (15) were just behind. Lanier had a Vols-high nine rebounds while Okpara grabbed seven boards. Tennessee's key to victory came via the glass as its 44 total rebounds (17 offensive) dominated LSU's 28 (8).
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Tennessee Stat Leaders
- Points: Chaz Lanier (17.8)
- Rebounds: Igor Milicic Jr. (7.6)
- Assists: Zakai Zeigler (7.3)