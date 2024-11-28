Mark Sears Second Half Surge Sends Alabama Basketball to Player's Era Festival Final
The No. 9 Alabama (6-1) basketball program had to dig deep, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but leaned on its senior star to pull away in the second half to defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) 95-90.
Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears led the way with 24 points on the evening, but his 18-point second-half effort with three-made 3-point shots kept Alabama alive for the Player's Era Festival Championship on Saturday.
Alabama struggled to get its offense going in the first half after a physical battle with No. 6 Houston the night before. The Crimson Tide committed 11 first-half turnovers limiting the offensive production, luckily Rutgers struggled from the floor in the first frame only making 45-percent with one made 3-point shot to cash in just nine points off the Alabama turnovers.
Unfortunately, Alabama struggled to defend an electric guard for the second night in a row. Freshman Dylan Harper, son of NBA legend Ron Harper, was able to get to the basket at will and was effective in the midrange as well as he scored 37 points on 11-of-19 shooting while also working his way to the free throw line converting 15-of-16.
The teams went into halftime tied at 41, and, despite being double-digit underdogs on the evening, Rutgers stayed competitive throughout the contest. Harper was aided by fellow freshman Ace Bailey who scored 22 on nine-of-18 shooting.
Rutgers was able to cut the Alabama lead to just two points with under a minute in regulation, but Harper missed his layup attempt over Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson to ensure the favorites would hold on for victory.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate was once again spectacular for the Crimson Tide, nearly notching his second straight double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, pulling down five offensive rebounds to keep Alabama possessions alive and accumulate blue-collar points. Nelson was also just a single rebound shy of a double-double as his strong season continued, he scored 17 with nine rebounds, three assists, and a block.
Alabama sophomore Jarin Stevenson was also important to the winning effort as his entire scoring output came in the second half. Stevenson scored 10, but more importantly saw his first 3-point shots made on the season, making two-of-three from beyond the arc.
The Crimson Tide is now set to take on Oregon on Saturday in the Players Era Festival final at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT with the winning team earning $1.5m and the second place team claiming $1.25m.