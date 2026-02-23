Nate Oats Will Hold Additional Coaching Job in June

Alabama head coach Nate Oats will add another position to that title this summer.

Oats will be part of the coaching staff for the 2026 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team, serving as an assistant coach. Leading the U18 National Team as head coach is Anthony Grant while Oats is one of two assistant coaches, joined by Colgate’s Matt Langel. Oats will serve on the coaching staff that will lead the U.S. to the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup from June 1-7.

The coaching selections for the U18 National Team were made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. All selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.

This isn't Oats' first time representing his country as a coach, as he served as court coach during training camp for the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team. Oats helped develop 30-plus prospects last summer as the roster was cut down. Players ranged from the high school class of 2026 to collegiate athletes who recently wrapped up their freshman year.

Oats has led Alabama to becoming the only program in the country to reach each of the last two NCAA Tournament Elite Eights, including the Crimson Tide's first-ever Final Four appearance during the 2023-24 season.

Alabama has won 165 games during his seven seasons at UA. Saturday evening's road win over LSU guided the Crimson Tide to its fourth straight 20-win season.

Grant has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2017 and on pace for a fifth consecutive 20-win season at Dayton. He ranks third all-time in wins at the University and holds the school record with 29 wins in 2019-20.

That season, Grant was named consensus national Coach of the Year from the Atlanta Tip-Off Club (Naismith Trophy), the NABC, the USBWA, the Associated Press and The Sporting News, among others. He will serve his first head coaching assignment with USA Basketball, previously serving as an assistant for the gold-medal-winning 2018 U18 National Team and silver-medal-earning 2008 U18 National Team.

“It is an honor to serve and compete with USA Basketball alongside a great team of players, coaches and staff,” Grant said in a press release. “We look forward to uniting this summer toward the goal of the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup gold medal.”

The winningest coach in school history, Langel has been at the helm at Colgate since 2011. His accolades with Raiders include five Patriot League Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year and NCAA Tournament berths (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024). He will make his first USA Basketball coaching assignment after serving as a court coach for the 2022 U18 National Team training camp.

