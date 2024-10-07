Bama Central

Nate Oats Looking Forward to 'Special' Final Four Banner Ceremony

The Alabama men's basketball head coach previews the upcoming season, stating that this is the best roster he's had since taking the job in 2019.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats cuts the net after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats cuts the net after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are four days away from Alabama men's basketball's first Final Four banner being hoisted into the Coleman Coliseum rafters.

The festivities will begin with an introduction of the 2024-25 Alabama men's basketball team and will include a dunk contest, a three-point competition and conclude with a scrimmage. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner and Final Four poster.

On Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats joined The Next Round to discuss the upcoming ceremony, as he and the entire team are looking forward to this major moment in program history.

"It's gonna be special," Oats said. "They've never had a Final Four team here before. We've had some very loyal fans and they've deserved a Final Four. The program has been knocking on the door various times throughout the course of Alabama basketball and we finally got one. It'll be special to think about what we were able to accomplish, but it will also be nice to raise the banner and flip the script to start focusing on this year."

Oats was asked to predict the winner of Friday night's three-point contest, and he gave a couple of potential candidates before naming his victor.

"[Aden] Holloway has been shooting the lights out, [Latrell] Wrightsell and [Mark] Sears obviously from last year," Oats said. "One of those three, but Sears has done it long enough and I'll take him right now. Holloway and Wrightsell are right there with him and day-to-day those three aren't missing too many shots."

A strong argument can be made that this is the most anticipated season in the history of Tide Hoops. Oats and his staff, several returning players, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.

Oats believes this is the best roster he's had since he became Alabama's head coach on March 27, 2019.

"When you talk 1-through-13, it's the deepest one we've had," Oats said. "We've got experience, youth, athleticism, depth at every position. We're a little banged up right now, but even with some guys out, we've got so much depth, we're still pretty good. When we come together, we've got a lot of pieces, so I think it's our best roster we've had since we've been here."

"There's no Brandon Miller, but Mark Sears is a very good college player who could score buckets. We're trying to get him to that next level, we got to his defense to be better. But scoring the basketball in the college game, he's done as well as anybody we've had here."

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Basketball