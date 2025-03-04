Nate Oats, Mark Sears React to Auburn's Spiteful Video
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Tennessee's game-winning logo three-pointer against Alabama this past Saturday was one of if not the craziest ending to a college basketball game this season, especially since the Volunteers went on a 7-0 run in the final 30 seconds.
The sports world tuned into the closing seconds of regulation, and that included No. 1 Auburn, the Crimson Tide's biggest rival. The Tigers were celebrating on the team bus after a road win against Kentucky sealed the SEC regular season title. But National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome and company went ballistic watching the end of the Alabama-Tennessee game on a tablet.
The loss eliminated Alabama from sharing the regular season title with its Iron Bowl adversary, which prompted the Tigers to say "We ain't sharing it" while singing Tennessee's "Rocky Top" anthem.
"Someone sent me it. I haven't even mentioned to the guys. I'm sure some of our guys are on social media and saw it," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said when asked about it during Tuesday's press conference. "I mean, obviously they don't like us. We don't like them either. That's kind of the way it goes in the state. If the roles were reversed, I'm sure we would have been celebrating a regular season championship as well.
"It was more to me, we lost and that guaranteed them the regular season championship. It was probably also helpful that Alabama (their rival) lost I'm sure."
Oats said he hasn't spoken to his players about it and that winning against Florida to help with seeding in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament is the only thing currently on the Crimson Tide's minds.
"Everybody plays to win championships––they won it," Oats said. "Gotta give give them their respect. They've done an unbelievable job this year. They're a good team...So that's what we've talked about. If some of the guys want to bring up that other stuff going on Saturday, it's up to them.
Alabama guard and Bob Cousy Award finalist Mark Sears saw the video as well. Sears transferred to the Crimson Tide before the 2022-23 season and has a 3-2 record all-time against Auburn. He is also a native of the state and has always been aware of the rivalry, but isn't stressing over it.
"We've still got the SEC Tournament and we get to see Auburn," Sears said. "We've got Florida obviously and can't overlook them. But we still have Auburn for their Senior Night. Hopefully in the SEC Tournament we're able to see them, Tennessee and all the teams we've lost to."
No. 7 Alabama faces Auburn on the road on March 8, but first the Tide will go head-to-head with No. 5 Florida on Tuesday evening.