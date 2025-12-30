Nate Oats Updates Labaron Philon's Status Ahead of SEC Play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 14 Alabama basketball conquered its final non-conference opponent, beating Yale 102-78 in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide drained 22 3-point shots, resetting the season's single-game record from 16, but did so without superstar guard Labaron Philon and gritty freshmen London Jemison and Davion Hannah.

"Yeah, so we had three guys out tonight," Nate Oats said. "Labaron [Philon] is going through treatment. He's got a left leg injury from a contusion he got in the Kennesaw game. It's definitely not super serious, but he couldn't play in a game now. We're off tomorrow. Hopefully he gets a lot of rehab. I think it's pretty likely he plays Saturday, but I don't want to say for sure. London [Jemison] we've been shooting for this game since he got hurt in the South Florida game, so hopefully the rehab goes as well as it's going and he's going to be available Saturday. Davion's [Hannah] got a medical condition that we're trying to manage and work him back into game shape. He's just not quite there yet. I don't know where he'll be. So I anticipate Labaron and London playing against Kentucky, but it's hard to say. We'll see how rehab goes the next three or four days."

Philon has played in the Crimson Tide's 12 previous games, averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. Jemison has played in 11 games, averaging 7.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Hannah has played in 10 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Alabama opens SEC play on Saturday, welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. CT. The Wildcats are 9-4 and unranked after dropping most of its marquee non-conference matchups to start 2025.

