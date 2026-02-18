Alabama Basketball's Availability Report vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That said, No. 25 Alabama basketball will play its 26th game of the regular season, and the 13th of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at home against No. 20 Arkansas.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 17):

Taylor Bol Bowen — Questionable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Arkansas Initial Availability Report (Feb. 17):

Karter Knox — Out

Isaiah Sealy — Out

Before the initial availability report was released, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave an injury update for Taylor Bol Bowen during Tuesday's press conference.

“Taylor is kind of day-to-day,” Oats said. “He didn’t practice yesterday at all, and today, we had a real light practice that he went through parts of. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow. It’d be great to get him, though, because we need some length and athleticism in this game.

"So, it would be great if we could get him back. [We] want him to play well and our frontcourt is able to have a little bit more length [with him].”

Injuries have certainly been a theme for Alabama this season, as the Crimson Tide has put together over a dozen starting lineup combinations. Bol Bowen has started in 11 of his 20 games played, but he's been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained against Florida.

After sitting out the Texas A&M game, he reaggravated it against Auburn and played a little less than his typical time on the floor against Ole Miss. Oats acknowledged after the win over the Rebels that Bol Bowen was "not close to 100 percent," before missing this past Saturday's home win over South Carolina.

Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats said on Tuesday that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."

The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous two contests, and Alabama continued the streak with a 93-74 road win over Ole Miss on Feb. 11 and an 89-73 home victory over South Carolina on Feb. 14. These wins helped Alabama return to the AP Top 25 at the No. 25 spot on Monday.

Head coach Nate Oats and company aim to continue the streak against the Razorbacks, but it will be a tall task as Arkansas is led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame head coach John Calipari.

Five of Alabama's seven losses this season have come to teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Ahead of the Arkansas game, the Crimson Tide is striving for a 4-6 record against ranked teams rather than a 3-7 clip.

Read More: