No. 2 Alabama Basketball Squashes Saint Mary's to Secure Spot in Sweet 16
CLEVELAND–– Alabama basketball is rolling into the Sweet 16 for the third straight season under Nate Oats.
The 2-seed Crimson Tide beat 7-seed Saint Mary's 80-66 inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday night behind a balanced scoring effort and a couple highlight-reel dunks.
Saint Mary's came into the game as one of the slowest-playing teams in the country and had not allowed a team to score 80 or more points in a game since 2022.
Alabama's defense was stifling in the first half. Rebounding was an emphasis from Oats coming into the game, and the Tide dominated on the boards in the first half. Saint Mary's clawed its way back in the second half in both categories, but the Crimson Tide was too much to overcome.
The first 10 minutes of the game were going exactly the way Saint Mary's wants to play with the teams tied at 13-13 at the under-12 media timeout. Alabama forward Grant Nelson hit a 3-pointer out of the timeout, and that seemed to unlock the Crimson Tide offense.
Alabama held Saint Mary's without a field goal for over five minutes and was able to build up a double-digit lead and headed into halftime up 42-29. Because of foul trouble, Mark Sears only played 11 minutes in the first half. Other Crimson Tide players were able to step up and pick up some of his normal workload.
Six different Crimson Tide players finished in double figures led by Chris Youngblood with 13.
Alabama will face 6-seed BYU in the Sweet 16 in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday. The tipoff time will be announced later tonight.
This story will be updated with quotes and video.