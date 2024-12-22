Bama Central

No. 6 Alabama Basketball Dominates Kent State, 81-54

The Crimson Tide picked up its 10th non-conference win with one of its best defensive performances of the season.

Katie Windham

Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) drives the ball against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Delrecco Gillespie (23) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball made sure fans went home happy for the holidays. In the final game before Christmas, the No. 6 Crimson Tide rolled over Kent State 81-54 on Sunday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide dominated on the boards with a season-high 60 rebounds. Grant Nelson had double-digit rebounds for the third game in a row and fifth time this season, finishing with a season-high 14 rebounds. It was one of the Tide's best defensive performances of the season, holding the Golden Flashes to 54 points and 28 percent shooting. It tied the lowest points Alabama has allowed since the season opener agianst UNC Asheville.

It wasn't a pretty shooting day for either team, but Alabama got enough shots to fall and was strong on the defensive end to pull away for the blowout victory. However, it was a pretty sloppy game for the Crimson Tide with 19 turnovers.

Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring with 16 points. Sears, Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway started to sink some 3-pointers in the final few minutes to make the 3-point shooting percentage a little more presentable at 25.7 percent. The team started 3-of-26 from beyond the arc before making six of its last nine 3-point shots. Sears and Holloway were the only Alabama players in double figures.

The first field goal of the game didn't happen until almost four minutes in, but Alabama got going shortly after with an offensive run sparked by Derrion Reid. The Crimson Tide led by as much as 18 in the first half after going on a 16-0 run, and entered halftime with a 39-24 lead.

Nate Oats still played all 11 available scholarship players on Sunday, but Houston Mallette and Aiden Sherrell saw the least amount of minutes. Alabama improves to 10-2 on the season and will have one final non-conference game on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. against South Dakota State.

