No Philon, No Problem: Alabama Offense Explodes in Win over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama was without its leading scorer for just the second time this season as Labaron Philon Jr. was held out with a leg injury. Last time Philon was unavailable, the Crimson Tide was facing Yale, but it would be a little more challenging on Wednesday night. Alabama was going up against SEC foe Mississippi State and the league's second-leading scorer Josh Hubbard.

Based on Alabama's performance and the final score, you never would've known the Crimson Tide was without Philon as No. 17 Alabama cruised to a 100-75 win over Mississippi State inside Coleman Coliseum. It was the eighth time this season that the Tide has reached the century mark in a game.

Nate Oats had multiple players step up big in Philon's absence, and every scholarship player that played made at least one 3-pointer except for Noah Williamson. Alabama drained 16 3s in the first half alone and finished with 22 made shots from beyond the arc, tying the season record.

Philon is one of Alabama's best 3-point shooters, but both times the Tide has played without him, the team has made 22 3-pointers.

Amari Allen, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway, Aiden Sherrell and Taylor Bol Bowen all finished in double figures. Allen led the charge with 23 points after making his first six 3-point attempts to start the game. Holloway had his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 assists.

Before the game, Oats told the Crimson Tide Sports Network that Philon is "game to game" with his leg injury. While he was unable to participate, Philon was an active member on the bench cheering on and encouraging his teammates.

Alabama (21-7, 11-5 SEC) has now won seven games in a row and will travel to face No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) this weekend with NCAA and SEC tournament seeding implications on the line.

This story will be updated with quotes.