On His Worst Shooting Night of the Season, Labaron Philon Still Controlled the Game

TAMPA, Fla. — The shots were not falling for Labaron Philon.

The Third Team All-American point guard shot 2-for-12, good for a season-low 17-percent. It did not matter, as he dished out a career-high 12 assists to help Alabama to a 90-65 win over Texas Tech.

"Based on the game, I can't really choose what I want to do," Philon said. "The category I could help the team the most with was assists. They (Texas Tech) were giving me a lot of attention, they started putting two guys on me, so I started getting (the ball) out early."

Philon finished the game with nine points, his second-lowest scoring output of the season. The sophomore still managed to end second on the team with a plus/minus of 32, as Texas Tech's seven-man rotation was unable to handle the intensity he brought to the court.

"I don't know how they condition in Lubbock, but they were really tired," Philon said. "When we see guys grabbing their knees and breathing really hard, that means a lot... they try to play their guards a lot of minutes, and we knew that coming into the game, so we just tried to wear them down. Making them work for the ball, chasing the ball, passing, shot-blocking, whatever we've got to do."

Philon, who averages just 3.2 rebounds per game, set the tone on the glass early, grabbing five rebounds in the game's first 12 minutes, which only further accentuated Alabama's pace.

"When Labaron rebounds, our offensive numbers are ridiculously high," head coach Nate Oats said. "Because he's pushing it, they can't stop him... Philon didn't score in double figures. I don't think he cared."

As the projected lottery pick enters what will almost certainly be the final two weeks of his college career, Alabama will need him to be the pure shot-maker that he is, starting in Friday's Sweet 16 contest against No. 1 Michigan. But Sunday's game, and the weekend as a whole, served as a reminder of just how impactful a player he is beyond just his ability to score.

"He is probably the best scorer in the country," teammate Houston Mallette said. "But he's been pushing a triple-double in both games. So you see just everything he does on that court."

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