Report: Alabama Basketball to Host South Dakota State in December

The Crimson Tide and Jackrabbits will meet for the fourth time.

Dec 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) commits an offensive foul against South Dakota State guard Alex Arians (34) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won 78-65. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama men's basketball will host South Dakota State this upcoming season, per Rocco Miller.

"Sources: Alabama will host South Dakota State as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule," Miller posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The date is set for Sunday, December 29th inside Coleman Coliseum."

The Crimson Tide has beaten the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in each of the three meetings between both programs. The first matchup occurred on Nov. 9, 2012 with Alabama guard Trevor Lacey hitting a buzzer-beating three to win the game 70-67.

The Crimson Tide and the Jackrabbits met in the 2021-22 season, with Alabama winning 104-88 on Nov. 12, 2021. The duo of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 49 points. Most recently, Alabama won 78-65 on Dec. 3, 2022 after Mark Sears, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined for 57 points.

The 2024-25 schedule continues to fill in. Here's Alabama basketball’s known non-conference schedule as of Monday.

Nov. 11 - vs. McNeese
Nov. 15 - at Purdue
Nov. 20 - vs. Illinois (Birmingham)
Nov. 26 - vs. Houston (Vegas)
Nov. 27 - vs. Rutgers/Notre Dame (Vegas)
Nov. 29 - TBA Players Era (Vegas)
Dec. 4 - at North Carolina
Dec. 14 - vs. Creighton
Dec. 18 - at North Dakota
Dec. 22 - vs. Kent State
Dec. 29 - vs. South Dakota State

After a 25-12 season that concluded with its first NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance in school history, Alabama is slated to be one of the highest-ranked teams in the country in the preseason polls, and it will likely have games against more than a few of the preseason top-10 on its schedule.

South Dakota State finished last season with a 22-13 record. The Jackrabbits rallied to a Summit League Conference Championship victory, but fell to No. 2-seeded Iowa State 82-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

