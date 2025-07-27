Report: JD Davison Agrees to Deal with New NBA Team
The reigning NBA G League MVP has a new home. According to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, former Alabama guard JD Davison has a deal with the Houston Rockets. Davison was waived by the Boston Celtics this past Thursday.
Davison had been with Boston for his entire professional career since being selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one season with the Crimson Tide. In 45 games for the Maine Celtics last season, he averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
Boston converted his two-way deal to a standard contract in April, and Davison played in 16 NBA games, averaging 2.1 points in 5.8 minutes of action per contest. The Celtics picked up their non-guaranteed 2025-26 team option on him in late June.
The NBA transactions log shows that Davison inked a two-way contract with the Rockets. As good as he was in the G League, he's still looking to break out at the NBA level. The 16 appearances for Boston he logged in 2024-25 were the most in a season of his career thus far. Davison had 12 as a rookie and eight the following year.
Houston also signed former Sacramento Kings forward Isaiah Crawford to a two-way deal on Saturday, as reflected in the transactions log. Crawford and Davison's college teams played against one another on November 9, 2021, when Louisiana Tech faced Alabama at Coleman Coliseum.
The Celtics' decision to part with Davison, who received a thank-you post from the team on social media, indicated that he was not likely going to make the roster for the organization that drafted him. Instead, the former second-round pick will get a change of scenery with a new Eastern Conference squad which made the playoffs this year for the first time since the 2019-20 season.