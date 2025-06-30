Bama Central

Two Former Alabama Standouts Have NBA Contract Options Altered: Roll Call

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Hunter De Siver

Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after he scored against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after he scored against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Sunday was the final last day for an NBA team or player option to be exercised, and two former Alabama standouts were a part of the offseason madness.

The Sacramento Kings picked up guard Keon Ellis' option for this season, per ESPN 1320 Sacramento's James Ham. Barring an extension, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The former undrafted two-way player appeared in 80 NBA contests this and averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game this past season

Additionally, the Boston Celtics exercised their team option on two-way guard JD Davison, which is worth $2.27 million non-guaranteed, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Davison was named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player after averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field in 45 overall games this past season for the Maine Celtics.

SEC News:

Mizzou Gains Commitment of 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson

The Gambles Mizzou Needs to Win in 2025: The Extra Point

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer and PGA Tour member Dicky Pride tied for ninth in the U.S. Senior Open Championship. He finished 1-under par (70-72-70-67) and his 67 score on Sunday moved him up 10 spots.
  • Former Alabama women's basketball guard Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 16 points on an incredible 5 of 7 shooting from downtown against the Phoenix Mercury.
  • Alabama national phenomenon Doris Lemngole, who was recently named a finalist for the 2025 Honda Sport Award for Track and Field, went to the opening night ceremony in New York City.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

61 days.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks."

— Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This:

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/All Things Bama