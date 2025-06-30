Two Former Alabama Standouts Have NBA Contract Options Altered: Roll Call
Sunday was the final last day for an NBA team or player option to be exercised, and two former Alabama standouts were a part of the offseason madness.
The Sacramento Kings picked up guard Keon Ellis' option for this season, per ESPN 1320 Sacramento's James Ham. Barring an extension, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The former undrafted two-way player appeared in 80 NBA contests this and averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game this past season
Additionally, the Boston Celtics exercised their team option on two-way guard JD Davison, which is worth $2.27 million non-guaranteed, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Davison was named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player after averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field in 45 overall games this past season for the Maine Celtics.
SEC News:
Mizzou Gains Commitment of 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson
The Gambles Mizzou Needs to Win in 2025: The Extra Point
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer and PGA Tour member Dicky Pride tied for ninth in the U.S. Senior Open Championship. He finished 1-under par (70-72-70-67) and his 67 score on Sunday moved him up 10 spots.
- Alabama football landed a commitment from 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin on Sunday afternoon. Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective, released its first hype video for the 2026 freshman.
- Former Alabama women's basketball guard Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 16 points on an incredible 5 of 7 shooting from downtown against the Phoenix Mercury.
- Alabama national phenomenon Doris Lemngole, who was recently named a finalist for the 2025 Honda Sport Award for Track and Field, went to the opening night ceremony in New York City.
