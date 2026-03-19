Respect Runs Both Ways Between Nate Oats and Speedy Claxton Ahead of NCAA Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday's Round of 64 matchup between Alabama and Hofstra will not be the first interaction between head coaches Nate Oats and Speedy Claxton.

The pair spoke three offseasons ago, when Alabama added Hofstra star Aaron Estrada to the roster. Estrada, the CAA Player of the Year, would go on to play a key role on the Crimson Tide's Final Four run the next year. Oats came away from the experience with high praise for Claxton.

"He did extremely well with Estrada. There was money to be had out there," Oats said. "Speedy, being a former NBA guy, knew that what was best for Aaron was to go play at a high-major place that fit how Aaron played. Speedy wasn't trying to hold him up."

Claxton spent seven years in the NBA before returning to his alma mater as an assistant and then head coach. The Pride will play in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2001, when he was the team's star point guard, on Friday. Oats has appreciated the way Claxton has built up the program, even stating that if he were still a mid-major coach, he would hope to do the same.

"I've got a ton of respect for Speedy," Oats said. "His approach to how he's handled his program is how it should be in today's day and age."

Estrada stated a desire to return to Hofstra for the 2023-24 season, but eventually entered the portal at Claxton's insistence. Oats drew a comparison between himself and Claxton in how they approach player relationships.

"You do right by your players every step of the way, and it works itself out," Oats said. "I think Speedy is one of those guys, as a former player who does right by his players and builds a real, genuine relationship with them. Estrada is very close to him to this day, and Speedy looked out for Aaron, did what was best for Aaron for his last year in college."

The coaches go head-to-head on Friday in the first-ever matchup between the two schools. Hofstra enters the game with a legitimate belief that it can pull off the upset, while Alabama looks to start its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 run. While one coach will ultimately be left disappointed, the matchup represents a meeting of two programs built on similar principles, something both Oats and Claxton clearly admire.

"Truly respect what he's done at Alabama," Claxton said. "He's done an unbelievable job there. Definitely looking forward to matching up against him."

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