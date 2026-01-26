Charles Bediako's Injunction Hearing Postponed

Alabama center Charles Bediako's injunction hearing was set for Tuesday, but now judge James H. Roberts Jr. is postponing it due to the weather nearby the NCAA's defending attorney's home.

This makes Bediako, who played his first game against Tennessee this past Saturday night, available for the Crimson Tide's home matchup against Missouri on Tuesday, road meeting with Florida on Sunday and another home contest against Texas A&M on Feb. 4.

"This matter came before the Court for virtual status conference on request of the parties due to Taylor Askew, attorney for the Defendant NCAA, located in Tennessee, being unable to attend the hearing set tomorrow because of the weather issues affecting the area in which he resides," Roberts said in a court document, per Tuscaloosa Patch's Ryan Phillips. "Present at the status conference were David Holt and Charles Malone on behalf of Plaintiff Bediako and Cason Kirby and Taylor Askew on behalf of Defendant NCAA.

"After hearing arguments of counsel and upon the agreement of Defendant NCAA that there exists good cause to extend the Temporary Restraining Order based on counsel's unavailability for the hearing set tomorrow, the Court finds that good cause does exist, and the Temporary Restraining Order is hereby extended for ten (10) days from the date of its natural expiration without objection.

"Furthermore, the hearing on Plaintiff Bediako's Petition for Preliminary Injunction is hereby continued and will be reset later by separate order."

Bediako sued the NCAA with hopes of gaining collegiate eligibility last week, and after being granted a temporary restraining order by Roberts, he was available to play for Alabama against Tennessee on Saturday.

During the loss to Tennessee, Bediako finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals and blocks in 25 minutes.

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Whether it's NIL, the House settlement, rivalries or rankings, debates will never end in college sports. But perhaps the newest hot topic is that NBA G League players and international professionals are taking a step back into college basketball.

Taking this route could help players profit off their name, image and likeness often more than their compensation in the G League. It could also expose them a bit more to the basketball world and even NBA scouts. While adding players with professional experience could help a college basketball team, it would also take away scholarships and playing time from high schoolers interested in the program.

