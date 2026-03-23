Tech Takedown in Tampa: No. 4 Alabama Advances to Fourth Straight Sweet 16

TAMPA, Fla.–– Prior to Nate Oats' arrival at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had not been to the Sweet 16 since 2004. Now Oats' has the Tide in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season after No. 4 Alabama beat No. 5 Texas Tech 90-65 in Tampa, Florida late Sunday night.

Texas Tech scored the first bucket of the game, but it was all Crimson Tide after that. Despite the late tip after 10 p.m. local time, Alabama didn't show any signs of sluggishness and brought the energy from the opening tip.

Alabama also set the tone on the glass early. In a 7-7 game early on, the Tide grabbed two offensive rebounds in the same possession, leading to a Houston Mallette 3-pointer. It was that kind of half and that kind of night for the Crimson Tide. Alabama finished with 18 offensive rebounds and a 47-35 advantage on the boards.

Things were going so well for Alabama that center Noah Williamson, who made two 3-pointers all regular season, made two in Sunday night's win. The Crimson Tide's senior class of Williamson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette made sure this wasn't going to be their last game. All three had some of their best overall performances of the season. Wrightsell scored 24 while Mallette had 15 on five made 3-pointers.

Alabama scored 49 points in the first half with Labaron Philon Jr. only scoring seven points and without its second-leading scorer on the season Aden Holloway. Seven different players connected on 3-pointers in the first half alone. The Tide finished 19-of-42 from beyond the arc.

Coming out of halftime with a high level of intensity has been an issue for Alabama at times this season, but the Crimson Tide stayed just as strong on Sunday against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders never got closer than 19 in the second half.

Oats now holds the Alabama program record for most NCAA tournament wins by a head coach with 13. He accomplished the feat in just seven seasons.

Alabama will face No. 1 Michigan in Chicago on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT on TBS with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

This story will be updated.

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