The Alabama Player Who Had His 'Best Game' on Defense in Win Over LSU

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has challenged Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway to shoot more during games in the past.

Holloway is averaging 16.9 points per game this season, which is good for 14th in the SEC. And while the offense has been clicking for him, Oats has recently brought up the need for defensive improvement from the junior.

No. 25 Alabama beat LSU 90-83 on the road on Saturday evening, and Oats commended Holloway for his performance on that side of the ball.

"I thought it was the best game that Aden Holloway has played on the defensive end all year," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "He started out with the matchup on [Max] Mackinnon. Max ended up playing 30 minutes, took 16 shots, led their team in field goal attempts and I believe this is the second game during SEC play that he didn't have double figures. So, pretty impressive job.

"I really thought Aden's attention to really giving us great effort on defense really showed up. You know, he ended up with the two steals. His defensive leverage was tied with the highest on the team — him and Aiden Sherrell. I liked where his head was at."

While Holloway showed massive improvement on the defensive side of the ball, he led Alabama in scoring with 17 points. However, he was 5 of 13 from the field, including a 1 of 6 clip from downtown.

"I thought he was better [offensively]," Oats said. "I mean, he didn't shoot it as well as he usually does, but that's fine. Nobody is ever going to shoot it great every game. He had four assists, one turnover. We were plus-16 when he was in the game. His offensive leverage was positive two. He was good. He got downhill, he got to the free-throw line — went 6 of 6 from the line.

"Everything except for the threes, which I thought he got some pretty good looks, he just missed them. I'm sure he'll be at the gym, he doesn't like missing shots. I don't think he'll shoot 1-for-6 from the three, at least I hope not, but if he does, it's fine. He puts six shots up, he may go 6 of 6 next game.

"I thought he was good on offense, I thought he did a good job of leading the team, I thought he handled their physicality well."

After falling to Florida on Feb. 1, the Crimson Tide moved down to the ninth spot in the conference standings. But a switch flipped after that loss, as Alabama has now won six straight games and sits in a three-way tie at No. 2 in the SEC standings.

UA aims to continue the streak at home against Mississippi State on Feb. 25.

