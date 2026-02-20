How to Watch No. 25 Alabama Basketball at LSU

No. 25 Alabama basketball will play its 27th game of the regular season, and the 14th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 21, on the road against LSU.

After falling to Florida on Feb. 1, the Crimson Tide moved down to the ninth spot in the conference standings. But a switch flipped after that loss, as Alabama has won five straight games and sits at No. 2 in the SEC standings.

Head coach Nate Oats and company aim to continue the streak against the Tigers, as Alabama has also taken the last five contests over LSU. Can UA get the job done in its fifth-to-last matchup of the regular season?

How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama at LSU

Who: No. 25 Alabama (19-7, 9-4 SEC) at LSU (14-12, 2-11 SEC)

What: Alabama's 14th game of SEC Play (seventh on the road)

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 190 (LSU)

Series: Alabama leads 118-75, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 14, 1916. The Crimson Tide is 37-50 on the road against the Tigers.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 4 Alabama outlasted LSU 80-73 on Jan. 25, 2025. Alabama may have won a game against one of its biggest rivals, but the benching of Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears for the entire second half was the main story from the game. Nevertheless, fellow guards Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood filled in nicely with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Alabama forwards and bigs Clifford Omoruyi, Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson and Mouhamed Dioubate were practically silenced in the first half, but each of them shined on both ends in the second period to pull the Tide away late.

Last time out, Alabama: The No. 25 Crimson Tide took down No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 at home on Feb. 18 in a double overtime game for the ages. It was Alabama's fifth consecutive win, raising the Tide up to the No. 2 spot in the SEC standings. Alabama’s 117 points are the second-most scored in school history. Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 35 points, while forwards Amari Allen and Aiden Sherrell both recorded double-doubles. Houston Mallette did not have any points in regulation, but in overtime, only Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. had more points in the extra period (8) than Mallette (6). Acuff scored the most points (49) by a freshman in Division I history, while fellow Razorbacks Meleek Thomas (24) and Billy Richmond III (20) combined for 44 points.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers fell to Texas 88-85 on the road on Feb. 17. LSU led by 15 points at halftime, but the Longhorns dominated the second period, which became the Tigers' fourth straight loss. Max Mackinnon led LSU with 27 points off the bench, while Marquel Sutton (21), Mike Nwoko (15) and Jalen Reece (14 and nine assists) also finished in double figures, but it wasn't enough. Dailyn Swain tallied the most points for Texas with 21, but Jordan Pope (18), Tramon Mark (18) and Matas Vokietaitis (17) also shined in the scoring department. Swain and Vokietaitis also grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.8 on 50.8 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.7, including 1.7 offensive) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.7 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

LSU Stat Leaders

Points: Max Mackinnon (15.0 on 43.2 FG%) *20th IN SEC*

Rebounds: Marquel Sutton (7.7, including 2.3 offensive) *FIFTH IN SEC*

Assists: Jalen Reece (2.9 with 1.0 turnovers) *24th IN SEC*

Read More: