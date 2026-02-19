The Unlikely Closer From Alabama's Instant Classic Victory Over Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s 117 points during Wednesday's two-point double overtime home win over Arkansas are the second-most scored in school history.

The Crimson Tide's offense was scorching hot during the instant classic, and that includes a 14-point comeback that Alabama had to make early in the second half.

Alabama guard Houston Mallette did not have any points in the first and second halves. He played a total of 23 minutes in that time frame and missed his only shot. But in overtime of a game riddled with NBA Draft prospects dropping career-highs, only Arkansas' Darius Acuff had more points in the extra period (8) than Mallette (6).

"Houston Mallette didn't score in regulation, hits a huge three in the first overtime, hits a huge three in the second overtime that essentially sealed it to go up by four points," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "Shoot, I shouldn't say sealed it, but at the end of it, it was the game-winning shot."

The more important of Mallette's two threes was the second one. Up 114-113 with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Alabama sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., who posted a career-high 35 points, found Mallette in the corner, and the graduate's three-point conversion sent Coleman Coliseum into a frenzy.

Despite all of the exciting plays from the superstars over six periods of basketball, the aftermath of Mallette's shot was one of the loudest moments in the arena this season. It put Alabama up 117-113, and it eventually became the dagger.

"Yeah, this is a kid that all summer and fall in all the 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 live action shot 49 percent from three," Oats said. "Everybody knows he can really shoot. He puts time into it. He's an elite shooter.

"We as a staff, with the guards that are out there, are getting him more shots. I feel bad every time we get to the game, and he's 2 of 3. Can you get him 10? He probably goes 6 of 10, or 7 of 10, with 10 good ones."

"So we didn't get him good enough shots...everybody believes in him. Shoot, when he got that open three right there in front of the bench in the left corner, I don't think anybody on our team wasn't fully confident that thing was hitting the bottom of the net. He's been shooting it great in practice. We've got to find him more shots. That's on me. That's on us. We've got to get him more."

It's hard not to notice Mallette jumping up and down throughout every Alabama game, as he calls out directions from the bench and also while on the floor. He's constantly uplifting the Crimson Tide, and his teammates reciprocated after his big shot.

"Once he got the ball in his hands, I just felt so confident, I was backing up past half court because I knew he was going to make it," Philon said after the game. "That was a big-time three by him.

"I don't think he scored in regulation, but he just kept that confidence. He hit two big threes in overtime, so that was good to see him keeping that same confidence and staying ready for the moment."

