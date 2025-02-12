Three Things to Watch For in Alabama's Road Matchup at Texas
It's been a big week for Alabama basketball, moving up to No. 2 in the AP poll and a tie for first place in the SEC. A huge matchup with No. 1 Auburn is looming on the horizon, but the Crimson Tide will have to take care of a talented Texas team on the road first.
The Longhorns are just 4-7 in SEC play, but they have the leading scorer in the SEC in freshman Tre Johnson. The game in Austin is the last game on Alabama's regular season schedule against a team not currently ranked in the top-25.
Here's three things to watch for as the Crimson Tide looks to remain unbeaten on the road in SEC play on the road at Texas on Tuesday night.
1. Can Alabama avoid the trap?
The late tip in Austin has trap game written all over it. On paper, Texas isn't anywhere closest to the toughest team Alabama will play the rest of the season, but the Longhorns do have NBA level talent. The Crimson Tide can't afford to overlook Texas with the rivalry matchup against Auburn this weekend.
2. Welcome to the SEC
Alabama and Texas have already played in multiple sports this fall like soccer and volleyball as conference opponents. But the two schools didn't meet up in football this season (after playing as non-conference opponents the previous two years), so Tuesday night will be the first matchup in Austin as one of the big two sports between Alabama and Texas with both teams in the SEC.
3. Will Alabama get up more 3-pointers?
The Tide only attempted 19 3-point shots with five makes in Saturday's win at Arkansas. Alabama was having a lot of success around the rim, but after the game, head coach Nate Oats said he would still like his team to get a few more shot attempts behind the 3-point line. Texas has the 141st-ranked 3-point defense in the country, so Alabama should have more opportunities to get guys like Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood more shots.
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. Texas
Who: No. 2 Alabama (20-3, 9-1 SEC) at Texas (15-9, 4-7 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. CT.
Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Texas: The Longhorns lead 9-4 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 30, 1947. Alabama is 0-3 all-time on the road against Texas but hasn't been back to Austin in more than seven years. That said, the Crimson Tide and Longhorns haven't even met since 2017.
Last meeting with Texas: Alabama fell to the Longhorns 66-50 in the Vulcan Classic in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 22, 2017. The Crimson Tide didn't have an answer for Texas center Mo Bamba on both ends of the floor, as he scored 17 points on 7-for-10 from the field, to go along with 11 rebounds (four offensive) and a whopping six blocks. Guards Matt Coleman III and Kerwin Roach each finished with double-digit points and combined for nine assists. Guard John Petty was Alabama's main scoring option as he scored 14 points with center Daniel Giddens adding 10 points off the bench.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived Arkansas 85-81 on the road on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide built its way up to an 18-point lead in the second half, but Razorbacks head coach John Calipari and company quickly trimmed the margin all the way down to just three. Forward Grant Nelson and guard Chris Youngblood led Alabama to the massive lead as each finished with 15 points while forward Mouhamed Dioubate was just behind with 14. However, the Crimson Tide couldn't stop Arkansas forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (27 points) from downtown nor Adou Thiero (22) on the interior throughout the comeback.
Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns fell to Vanderbilt 86-78 on the road on Saturday evening after the Commodores pulled away late. Freshman guard Tre Johnson led Texas with 15 points, but every player who saw at least 10 minutes of action (seven players) scored at least eight points. However, this widespread of scoring options for Texas wasn't enough as forward Jaylen Carey's 18-point and 14-rebound performance paired with the impressive outings for starting guards Jason Edwards (17 points), Tyler Nickel (17) and AJ Hoggard (14) cruised Vanderbilt to victory.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (17.8)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.2)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Texas Stat Leaders
- Points: Tre Johnson (19.0)
- Rebounds: Arthur Kaluma (8.1)
- Assists: Julian Larry (3.7)