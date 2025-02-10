Is Alabama Basketball America's New Top-Ranked Team?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a late away game against Arkansas this past Saturday. The Crimson Tide won 85-81, but nearly blew an 18-point lead in the second half.
It's always fun to have madness before March and college basketball fans certainly got their money's worth on Saturday. Then-No. 1 Auburn fell to then-No. 6 Florida 90-81 at home, giving the Tigers their first loss in SEC play. Additionally, Clemson, Alabama's 2024 Elite Eight foe, upset then-No. 2 Duke 77-71 at home just as Alabama-Arkansas was getting underway.
In other words, moments into Saturday night's matchup in Fayetteville, the Crimson Tide was given a chip on its shoulder. If Alabama beat Arkansas, head coach Nate Oats and company would all but certainly be ranked as the new No. 1 team in the polls. As the final score suggests, this was very likely to become a reality.
And on Monday it did as Alabama was officially placed at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.
This is Alabama's fifth time in program history being ranked as the top team in the AP Top 25: December 23, 2002, December 30, 2002, February 13, 2023 and the final poll of the 2022-23 season.
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Alabama (15), 20-3, 758
- Auburn (16), 21-2, 741
- Florida, 20-3, 688
- Tennessee, 20-4, 669
- Duke, 20-3, 665
- Houston, 19-4, 639
- Purdue, 19-5, 575
- St. John's, 21-3, 558
- Texas A&M, 18-5. 369
- Iowa State, 18-5, 482
- Michigan State, 19-4, 458
- Texas Tech, 18-5, 369
- Arizona, 17-6, 367
- Memphis, 20-4, 357
- Wisconsin, 19-5, 284
- Marquette, 18-6, 248
- Michigan, 18-5, 241
- Kentucky, 16-7, 217
- Clemson, 19-5, 196
- Kansas, 16-7, 186
- Creighton, 18-6, 148
- Missouri, 17-6, 142
- Ole Miss, 18-6, 127
- UConn, 16-7, 96
- Maryland, 18-6, 87
Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Saint Mary's; No. 25 Illinois.
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 72; Louisville 57; Saint Mary's 51; UCLA 42; Illinois 19; New Mexico 16; Gonzaga 7; Oregon 5; VCU 2; Utah State 2; UC San Diego 1; Drake 1; Baylor 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll