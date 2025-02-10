Bama Central

Is Alabama Basketball America's New Top-Ranked Team?

How far up the polls did the then-No. 3 Crimson Tide move after defeating Arkansas and each of last week's top-2 teams losing?

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots the ball against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025.
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots the ball against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing a late away game against Arkansas this past Saturday. The Crimson Tide won 85-81, but nearly blew an 18-point lead in the second half.

It's always fun to have madness before March and college basketball fans certainly got their money's worth on Saturday. Then-No. 1 Auburn fell to then-No. 6 Florida 90-81 at home, giving the Tigers their first loss in SEC play. Additionally, Clemson, Alabama's 2024 Elite Eight foe, upset then-No. 2 Duke 77-71 at home just as Alabama-Arkansas was getting underway.

In other words, moments into Saturday night's matchup in Fayetteville, the Crimson Tide was given a chip on its shoulder. If Alabama beat Arkansas, head coach Nate Oats and company would all but certainly be ranked as the new No. 1 team in the polls. As the final score suggests, this was very likely to become a reality.

And on Monday it did as Alabama was officially placed at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

This is Alabama's fifth time in program history being ranked as the top team in the AP Top 25: December 23, 2002, December 30, 2002, February 13, 2023 and the final poll of the 2022-23 season.

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Alabama (15), 20-3, 758
  2. Auburn (16), 21-2, 741
  3. Florida, 20-3, 688
  4. Tennessee, 20-4, 669
  5. Duke, 20-3, 665
  6. Houston, 19-4, 639
  7. Purdue, 19-5, 575
  8. St. John's, 21-3, 558
  9. Texas A&M, 18-5. 369
  10. Iowa State, 18-5, 482
  11. Michigan State, 19-4, 458
  12. Texas Tech, 18-5, 369
  13. Arizona, 17-6, 367
  14. Memphis, 20-4, 357
  15. Wisconsin, 19-5, 284
  16. Marquette, 18-6, 248
  17. Michigan, 18-5, 241
  18. Kentucky, 16-7, 217
  19. Clemson, 19-5, 196
  20. Kansas, 16-7, 186
  21. Creighton, 18-6, 148
  22. Missouri, 17-6, 142
  23. Ole Miss, 18-6, 127
  24. UConn, 16-7, 96
  25. Maryland, 18-6, 87

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Saint Mary's; No. 25 Illinois.

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 72; Louisville 57; Saint Mary's 51; UCLA 42; Illinois 19; New Mexico 16; Gonzaga 7; Oregon 5; VCU 2; Utah State 2; UC San Diego 1; Drake 1; Baylor 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll

