Three Things to Watch For in Alabama's Road Test at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.–– It's been exactly a week since No. 4 Alabama has taken the hardwood, but the Crimson Tide is back on Saturday for a road game against Arkansas, who has won two straight in SEC play after a disappointing start under first-year head coach John Calipari.
Here are three storylines to watch for in the Crimson Tide's roach matchup at Arkansas Saturday night.
1. A chance for first-place in the SEC
With Auburn's home loss to Florida earlier in the day, Alabama can tie Auburn for first place in the SEC with a win at Arkansas. Auburn has had sole possession since Jan. 18. The Tide can move back into first possession for the first time since losing to Ole Miss.
2. Can Alabama continue its road success?
The Crimson Tide has played better on the road in SEC play than at home to start the season. Head coach Nate Oats has repeatedly talked about how much this team likes playing on the road and feeds off the energy of hostile environments. The crowd will definitely be riled up at Bud Walton as the Hogs are coming off two big SEC wins. Alabama is 4-0 on the road in conference play.
3. Did the bye week benefit Alabama?
Alabama is coming off its one SEC midweek bye. It could've been an opportunity for the Crimson Tide to get healthier, but instead freshman forward Derrion Reid is back out of the lineup with his lingering injury. However, it did give guys a little bit of time to rest and recuperate in the middle of a grinding SEC schedule and extra time to get ready for Arkansas.
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama vs. Arkansas
Who: No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 8-1 SEC) at Arkansas (14-8, 3-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Arkansas: The Razorbacks lead 36-33 with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 21, 1948. Alabama is 7-21 all-time on the road against Arkansas but has won the last four matchups. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats is 3-5 against Calipari since being hired at Alabama in 2019.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.1)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.4)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.1)
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Points: Adou Thiero (16.2)
- Rebounds: Adou Thiero (6.2)
- Assists: Boogie Fland (5.7)