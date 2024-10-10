Tipoff Times, TV Information for Alabama Basketball's SEC Schedule
Just one day before Alabama basketball's first-ever Final Four banner unveiling in Coleman Coliseum, the SEC released its tipoff times and TV assignments for the 2024-25 season.
On July 9, Alabama finalized its challenging non-conference schedule and over a month later on Aug. 20, the Crimson Tide's full SEC slate was released. On Thursday, the conference matchups were paired with all the information needed.
All times central
Alabama's 2024-25 SEC Schedule:
Jan. 4 - vs. Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 8 - at South Carolina at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 11 - at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on ESPN/2
Jan. 14 - vs. Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on ESPN2/U
Jan. 18 - at Kentucky at 11 a.m. on ESPN
Jan. 21 - vs. Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 25 - vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 29 - at Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Feb. 1 - vs. Georgia at 11 a.m./1p.m./3 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 8 - at Arkansas at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Feb. 11 - at Texas at 8 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 15 - vs. Auburn at 3 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 19 - at Missouri at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Feb. 22 - vs. Kentucky at 5 p.m. on ESPN
Feb. 25 - vs. Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/U
March 1 - at Tennessee at 12/3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
March 5 - vs. Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN2/U
March 8 - at Auburn at 1 p.m. on ESPN
The tipoff times and TV information hasn't come out yet for the Crimson Tide's non-conference schedule, but here's the full slate before SEC play.
Oct. 19 - vs. Wake Forest (2024 Bama in Boutwell charity exhibition)
Oct. 28 - vs. Memphis (2024 Rocket City Classic charity exhibition) at 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 - vs. UNC Asheville
Nov. 8 - vs. Arkansas State
Nov. 11 - vs. McNeese
Nov. 15 - at Purdue
Nov. 20 - vs. Illinois (C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham)
Nov. 26 - vs. Houston (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
Nov. 27 - vs Rutgers OR Notre Dame (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 - TBA (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Dec. 4 - at North Carolina (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 14 - vs. Creighton
Dec. 18 - at North Dakota
Dec. 22 - vs. Kent State
Dec. 29 - vs. South Dakota State