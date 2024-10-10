Bama Central

Tipoff Times, TV Information for Alabama Basketball's SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide's highly anticipated conference slate was paired with all the viewing information needed on Thursday.

Hunter De Siver

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats players against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats players against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just one day before Alabama basketball's first-ever Final Four banner unveiling in Coleman Coliseum, the SEC released its tipoff times and TV assignments for the 2024-25 season.

On July 9, Alabama finalized its challenging non-conference schedule and over a month later on Aug. 20, the Crimson Tide's full SEC slate was released. On Thursday, the conference matchups were paired with all the information needed.

All times central

Alabama's 2024-25 SEC Schedule:

Jan. 4 - vs. Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 8 - at South Carolina at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 11 - at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on ESPN/2
Jan. 14 - vs. Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on ESPN2/U
Jan. 18 - at Kentucky at 11 a.m. on ESPN
Jan. 21 - vs. Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 25 - vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Jan. 29 - at Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Feb. 1 - vs. Georgia at 11 a.m./1p.m./3 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 8 - at Arkansas at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Feb. 11 - at Texas at 8 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 15 - vs. Auburn at 3 p.m. on ESPN/2
Feb. 19 - at Missouri at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Feb. 22 - vs. Kentucky at 5 p.m. on ESPN
Feb. 25 - vs. Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/U
March 1 - at Tennessee at 12/3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
March 5 - vs. Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN2/U
March 8 - at Auburn at 1 p.m. on ESPN

The tipoff times and TV information hasn't come out yet for the Crimson Tide's non-conference schedule, but here's the full slate before SEC play.

Oct. 19 - vs. Wake Forest (2024 Bama in Boutwell charity exhibition)
Oct. 28 - vs. Memphis (2024 Rocket City Classic charity exhibition) at 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 - vs. UNC Asheville
Nov. 8 - vs. Arkansas State
Nov. 11 - vs. McNeese
Nov. 15 - at Purdue
Nov. 20 - vs. Illinois (C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham)
Nov. 26 - vs. Houston (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
Nov. 27 - vs Rutgers OR Notre Dame (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 - TBA (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Dec. 4 - at North Carolina (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 14 - vs. Creighton
Dec. 18 - at North Dakota
Dec. 22 - vs. Kent State
Dec. 29 - vs. South Dakota State

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Basketball