Tracker: Where Will Alabama Basketball's Three Undrafted Players Land?

The 2026 NBA Draft has come to a close, and while Labaron Philon Jr. was selected No. 22 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, three other former Alabama players, each of whom have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, were not among the 60 picks.

Guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette, plus center Noah Williamson have become undrafted free agents and will look to sign with NBA teams. Should they land a deal, they'll very likely have to compete for a G League spot in an organization during the Summer League or on an Exhibit-10 contract.

BamaCentral is keeping track of where these three Crimson Tide products end up in this article. It will be updated whenever any of them sign a deal.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Wrightsell was the lone 2025-26 Alabama player who was also a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team. He wrapped up his sixth season of basketball, playing three with the Crimson Tide after starting his career with Cal State Fullerton. He was labeled by head coach Nate Oats as a leader of this team on numerous occasions and his early departure from last season following an Achilles rupture gave him a National Championship mentality.

Wrightsell averaged 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals. In 27 appearances (19 starts), he played 27.3 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .403/.360/.793.

Houston Mallette

Whenever Mallette's name was mentioned during a press conference, Oats lit up and gushed over him. The guard was also recognized as a leader and it showed every game via his extreme energy on and off the floor. Like Wrightsell, Mallette's 2024-25 season — his first in Tuscaloosa after three years at Pepperdine — ended early due to knee injuries, and he plays every game as if it's his last.

Mallette averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals. In 35 appearances (12 starts), he played 23.3 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .372/.355/.886.

Noah Williamson

Williamson transferred out of Bucknell last offseason after being named the Patriot League Player of the Year. The Alabama center was available for every game this season, but he averaged less than 10 minutes per contest. His season-high was 10 points against Kentucky, but he also scored eight with two 3-pointers in the Round of 32 win over Texas Tech.

Williamson averaged 1.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks. In 33 appearances (no starts), he played 8.2 minutes per game and had shooting splits of .313/.167/.643.

Alabama Drafted Players Under Nate Oats

Kira Lewis Jr., 2020, No. 13

Joshua Primo, 2021, No. 12

Herb Jones, 2021, No. 35

J.D. Davison, 2022, No. 53

Brandon Miller, 2023, No. 2

Noah Clowney, 2023, No. 21

Labaron Philon Jr., 2026, No. 22

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