Will Alabama Welcome 5th Years Back? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the first August edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"as Gaither discusses the week's schedule, new eligibility rules that impact the Crimson Tide and Alabama's fall camp getting started this week.

The program begins with a small celebration of the fact that football is happening this month. The NFL opens action this week with the Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals, will Bryce Young play? We highlight the NFL game before discussing the Crimson Tide's practice schedule in the upcoming month. Alabama practices 18 times over the month as they prepare for the 2026 season with five sessions open to the media, starting with two sessions this week.

The show then transitions into weekend court rulings concerning the Class of 2022. On Friday, a federal judge in Colorado certified a class action lawsuit, granting an injunction to all members of the Class of 2022 for an extra season of eligibility. This immediately sent coaches into a frenzy as a new group of athletes became eligible for the upcoming season. The program discussed Alabama contacting two basketball forwards over the weekend and why they can't join the Crimson Tide roster this fall. We then transition and discuss whether bringing Noah Williamson or Kam Dewberry back to the basketball and football programs would elevate the upcoming season for both programs.

Lastly, the show dives into fall camp kicking off by talking about the storylines ahead. Gaither comments on the upcoming position battles to be had this week. Everyone is focused on the Crimson Tide quarterback battle, but we discuss why it's not as consequential as other positions on the team.

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