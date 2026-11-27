No. 15 Alabama basketball took down Kansas State 104-91 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

This was the Crimson Tide's second game of the Players Era event, as head coach Nate Oats and company lost to Baylor on Tuesday. UA will now face Miami in its final contest of the tournament on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Here are three quick observations from the Crimson Tide's victory:

Alabama's Physicality Improves During First Half

“I think our scouting report was pretty spot on. The physicality was what got us. I’ll take the blame for that…It’s definitely a wakeup call, mainly for the physicality part. I feel like that’s where we lost the game.”

This was the quote Alabama guard Amari Allen gave after the loss to Baylor. The Crimson Tide was bullied by the Bears and couldn't get anything going on the offensive end. It had a very solid night against Baylor on the other side of the ball, but it wasn't perfect.

Fast forward to Thursday, Alabama had a different kind of ferocity on defense. It didn't force a ton of turnovers, but the Crimson Tide's physicality played a big role in Kansas State shooting 12 of 38 (32 percent in the first half. This includes a 7-for-26 clip from downtown.

Alabama's offensive physicality in the first half was also very apparent. After only taking four free throws in the opening period against Baylor, the Tide was 15 of 19 from the charity stripe by halftime. Kansas State couldn't defend without fouling, as UA was aggressive when driving inside despite only taking six two-point attempts in the first half.

"We did give up a few pick and pops to [Kansas State forward Brock] Vice and we had to make an adjustment," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "Once we made an adjustment, we're able to take those away."

Assists Were Up, But It Came With a Heavy Price

Alabama's 24 first-half points against Baylor were the fourth-fewest under Oats. But on Thanksgiving, the Crimson Tide eclipsed that number midway through the first period. Oats has stressed in the past that when the ball is moving, it leads to points, and that was the case.

Each of Alabama's first six made field goals were assisted. That continued throughout the first half, as Alabama finished with 12 assists on 14 makes. The Crimson Tide was dishing the rock, but it came with a price.

The Tide turned the ball over on its very first pass of the night, Alabama closed the opening period with 11 turnovers. Seven of those were steals by Kansas State. The assists continued to pile on for Alabama in the second half, but the turnovers were coming at the same rate. Alabama finished the night with 20 assists and 21 turnovers.

The takeaways from the first half gave the Wildcats some momentum in the second, as Kansas State was outplaying the Crimson Tide. Alabama has struggled playing with and building on a lead for years, and it's occurred in multiple games this season. Starting strong in the second half is still a weakness for Oats and company.

A Plethora of Scoring Options

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels was off to a stellar start, as the freshman was up to eight points after just a few minutes off the bench. But he played a big role in the main theme of the night, especially the second half.

The latter period took significantly longer due to the number of free throws by each team. Qayden Samuels finished the night converting all eight of his free-throw attempts, which was a small fraction of Alabama's 45 total attempts from the charity stripe. The Tide did a solid job of defending without fouling during the first half, but like Alabama, the Wildcats also took over 20 free throws.

Nevertheless, Alabama efficiently put the ball in the net without free throws, too. The Crimson Tide had nine players score between 8 and 14 points: Samuels, Allen, Aden Holloway, Drew Fielder, Brandon Garrison, Cole Cloer, London Jemison, Anderson Diaz and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Keitenn Bristow and Jaxon Richardson were the only ones in the rotation who didn't fall within that range. Bristow played less than 10 minutes, while Richardson, a starter, was really coming along late in the game.

"We handled the physicality a lot better today than Tuesday," Oats said. "The refs also called it a lot tighter, which helped us handle the physicality more. But on the other hand, you've got to guard without fouling. Combined 45 and 37 free throws, shooting 82 free throws. I don't know if anybody really wants to watch 82 free throws.

"We've got to do a better job of not fouling while we're on defense. We attacked them, forced them to call fouls and did a little bit better job handling the physicality."

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