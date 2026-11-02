In Crunch Time, Who Does Nate Oats Want Taking Final Shot in 2026-27?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While no basketball team at any level especially wants to be in the situation, a player must be selected to take the final shot with the game on the line.

It's happened to Alabama in the past, and the Crimson Tide will need players to step up in clutch time during the 2026-27 season, which tips off on Tuesday night against Sam Houston.

So, in crunch time, who does head coach Nate Oats want taking the final shot when the time comes during the season?

"If I can get a wide-open shot for anybody on the team, (Aden) Holloway doesn't miss," Oats said on Monday afternoon. "Now, sometimes you can't get that, and he can make some tough shots, too.

Holloway is suspended the first two games of the regular season, but he'll serve an integral role as the most experienced player on the roster. The 2025-26 All-SEC Third Team member was the Tide’s second-leading scorer with 16.8 points, and when he becomes available this year, expect him to be a permanent starter often having the ball in his hands with the green light to shoot against every opponent.

During the 2022-23 season, Brandon Miller was Alabama's choice in the clutch. Well, actually, as Oats put it on Monday: "We'd come in and start to draw something up for him, Brandon just says, 'Just give me the ball.' 'Yes sir. Get you the ball.'" But Oats emphasized that Holloway isn't the only player who could take the last shot.

"We do have guys that don't shy away from the big moment," Oats said. "Holloway is one of the best shooters in the country. Amari (Allen) is going to be one of the best overall players in the country, Qayden Samuels is extremely tough to guard when he's coming downhill with the ball in his hands. Cole Cloer's got size, he can really knock down shots and make shots."

Amari Allen will be Alabama's primary scoring option and playmaker this season. His position has changed from forward to guard, as Oats will have him running the point. Allen withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft after receiving feedback from the league, but Oats believes that return could turn the sophomore into a lottery pick.

Samuels and Cloer both stood out during the preseason exhibitions. Cloer is probable for Sam Houston due to a back injury that kept him out of the Auburn scrimmage, but against Furman and Ole Miss, he wasn't afraid to shoot from deep. Samuels thrived against the Tigers, scoring 20 points, including the dagger down low with 36 seconds remaining.

"So, kind of depending on what the opponent has for defensive guys — you play some teams and they get these quick jitter bugs get up under you, you may want to run something different than a team that's got a Herb Jones-type or a Jaxon Richardson-type defender that can really lock up your one guy.

"So it's good to have different options. Guys that have done it here that made big shots for us in the past would be Amari and Holloway. I also think we've got some new guys who step up in big moments.

"I think (Drew) Fielder, at his size, can really shoot. You know, if you could get a big match on him, he can make some shots. Some of our freshmen, I think are gamers step up when they're needed to step up. So we'll see how that plays itself out."

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