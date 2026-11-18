TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 16 Alabama Men's Basketball faced the Kennesaw State Owls in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. With six players reaching double digits in scoring, the Crimson Tide won 109-91 to remain perfect at 5-0 to start the season.

For the first time this season, the hard hat went to a player other than Brandon Garrison, with freshman Jaxon Richardson winning the award after scoring 12 points and leading the team in rebounds.

The Crimson Tide returns to the court next Tuesday to face the Baylor Bears in Las Vegas for their opening game of the Players Era tournament.

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

1. Cole Cloer Celebrates a 3

Alabama guard Cole Cloer celebrates a three in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

For the first time in an Alabama jersey, Cole Cloer reached double-digit points with 15 points, one assist and one block.

2. Tarris Bouie for 3

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie shoots a three in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman forward, Tarris Bouie, finished the matchup with five points, two assists, one steal and one block.

3. Qayden Samuels Dives for the Ball

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels dives for the ball in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Drew Fielder Keeps it Inbounds

Alabama forward Drew Fielder tosses the ball to keep it in bounds in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The senior forward finished the matchup with 12 points, three assists, a steal and three blocks.

5. Amari Allen Slams it Down

Alabama guard Amari Allen dunks in the second half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Starting guard Amari Allen finished the game against the Owls with 15 points and three assists.

6. Cole Cloer and Qayden Samuels After a Foul

Alabama guards Cole Cloer and Qayden Samuels in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Anderson Diaz Gets Hype

Alabama guard Anderson Diaz celebrates in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman guard, Anderson Diaz, had 11 points, two assists and two steals in the matchup.

8. Aden Holloway Through Traffic

Alabama guard Aden Holloway fight throw a defender in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aden Holloway led the team in points and minutes with 19 points and three assists in 24:31.

9. Drew Fielder Watching and Waiting

Alabama forward Drew Fielder waits to enter the game in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Alabama Basketball Enters Coleman Coliseum

Alabama Mens Basketball runs out before the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Cole Cloer With a No Look

Alabama guard Cole Cloer throws a no look pass in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Jaxon Richardson Slams it Down x5

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson dunks in the second half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman forward recorded six field goals, five of which were dunks. Jaxon Richardson finished the game with 12 points and two steals.

13. Nate Oats Earns his First Technical of the Season

Alabama head coach Nate Oats in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Antoine Pettway Makes His Return to Coleman Coliseum

Kennesaw State head coach Antoine Pettway in the first half of the game against Alabama on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The previous Alabama assistant coach and player is now head coach of the Kennesaw State Owls. Antoine Pettway made his return to Tuscaloosa for the first time as a head coach.

15. Qayden Samuels to the Rim

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels goes to the rim in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Aden Holloway Celebrates a 3

Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates a three in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Tarris Bouie Moves the Ball

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie passes the ball in the second half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Drew Fielder Inbounds the Ball

Alabama forward Drew Fielder inbounds the ball in the second half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Amari Allen Around a Defender

Alabama guard Amari Allen dribbles around defenders in the second half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Brandon Garrison Wins Tip Off

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison wins the tip off in the first half of the game against Kennesaw State on Nov, 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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