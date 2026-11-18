Views From Alabama's 109-91 Win Over Kennesaw State: Photo Gallery
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 16 Alabama Men's Basketball faced the Kennesaw State Owls in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. With six players reaching double digits in scoring, the Crimson Tide won 109-91 to remain perfect at 5-0 to start the season.
For the first time this season, the hard hat went to a player other than Brandon Garrison, with freshman Jaxon Richardson winning the award after scoring 12 points and leading the team in rebounds.
The Crimson Tide returns to the court next Tuesday to face the Baylor Bears in Las Vegas for their opening game of the Players Era tournament.
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over the Kennesaw State Owls.
1. Cole Cloer Celebrates a 3
For the first time in an Alabama jersey, Cole Cloer reached double-digit points with 15 points, one assist and one block.
2. Tarris Bouie for 3
The freshman forward, Tarris Bouie, finished the matchup with five points, two assists, one steal and one block.
3. Qayden Samuels Dives for the Ball
4. Drew Fielder Keeps it Inbounds
The senior forward finished the matchup with 12 points, three assists, a steal and three blocks.
5. Amari Allen Slams it Down
Starting guard Amari Allen finished the game against the Owls with 15 points and three assists.
6. Cole Cloer and Qayden Samuels After a Foul
7. Anderson Diaz Gets Hype
The freshman guard, Anderson Diaz, had 11 points, two assists and two steals in the matchup.
8. Aden Holloway Through Traffic
Aden Holloway led the team in points and minutes with 19 points and three assists in 24:31.
9. Drew Fielder Watching and Waiting
10. Alabama Basketball Enters Coleman Coliseum
11. Cole Cloer With a No Look
12. Jaxon Richardson Slams it Down x5
The freshman forward recorded six field goals, five of which were dunks. Jaxon Richardson finished the game with 12 points and two steals.
13. Nate Oats Earns his First Technical of the Season
14. Antoine Pettway Makes His Return to Coleman Coliseum
The previous Alabama assistant coach and player is now head coach of the Kennesaw State Owls. Antoine Pettway made his return to Tuscaloosa for the first time as a head coach.
15. Qayden Samuels to the Rim
16. Aden Holloway Celebrates a 3
17. Tarris Bouie Moves the Ball
18. Drew Fielder Inbounds the Ball
19. Amari Allen Around a Defender
20. Brandon Garrison Wins Tip Off
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."