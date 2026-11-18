TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16 Alabama basketball beat Kennesaw State 109-91 at home on Tuesday evening, advancing to a 5-0 start to the 2026-27 season.

Let's get into both the good and bad from the Crimson Tide's victory with Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's reactionary postgame series that evaluates some of the best and worst players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season.

Tide Up: A Career Night for a Freshman Trio

Cole Cloer, Jaxon Richardson and Anderson Diaz tallied double figures with 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Cloer and Diaz were subpar during the first two games of the season, but they've really come on of late on both sides of the ball. Head coach Nate Oats has stressed that Cloer has to "get lost in the blue-collar stuff" in order to succeed, and he's done just that.

"I think [Cloer and Diaz] have both proven they can [perform well] with the right mix of guys," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "...With the right group of guys, I think those guys are both pretty good. Along with the other [freshmen], we just kind of pick and choose what the different lineups look like, then we'll put guys out there with certain guys.

"I think Anderson's overall defense is proven to be pretty elite. I think Cole's gotten to be a lot more solid. He's a shooter. hasn't particularly shot it well yet to start the year, but he can make shots at a pretty high clip. He's proven to be a pretty physical driver...I think he's also a pretty smart defender. We need him to make a few more defensive plays, but I do think he's pretty smart. Use IQ. He talks well out there."

Tide Down: A Pair of Starting Forwards

London Jemison started the season extremely strong, but he's taken a step backward over the past two games. He's scored three points on 1 of 2 from deep in each of these contests. Jemison's first shot against Kennesaw State wasn't released until the start of the second half.

Brandon Garrison came into Tuesday claiming all four Hard Hat awards, which are given to the player with the most blue-collar points (dives, deflections, hustle stats). He only scored three points as well, however, the Kentucky transfer was 1-for-7 from the field.

Tide Up/Down: The Assist-to-Turnover Ratio

Alabama tied a program record with 30 assists against the Golden Grizzlies, but followed it up with an 11-assist, 17-turnover outing against Seton Hall.

The Tide turned it around in the first half against Kennesaw State, closing the first half with 11 assists and two turnovers. Aden Holloway dished three, Amari Allen, Diaz and Garrison each logged two and Cloer plus Drew Fielder added one apiece.

But the stellar assist-to-turnover ratio would only last during the first half. Alabama had three turnovers within the first four minutes of the second period. The Tide had seven assists and eight turnovers in the second half.

Tide Down: Defending Without Fouling

Before Owls head coach Antoine Pettway began his opening statement, the Kennesaw State SID shared that forward Avery Thomas II tied a school record with 37 points. He was 12 of 21 from the field, 6 of 12 from behind the arc and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Oats has a rich history of giving up career highs to opposing players and Tuesday added to that narrative.

Alabama had its fair share of trips to the charity stripe, finishing the game converting 43 of an absurd 56 attempts. But the whistle continued to sound for the Owls, as they hit 23 of 37 free throws. The 62 percent is nothing to write home about, but the Crimson Tide must improve on defending without fouling.

Alabama's defense struggled, especially in the second half. Kennesaw State's 91 points are the most the Tide has allowed this season. The Owls also shot 40 percent from downtown and 46 percent from two-point range.

Tide Up: Aden Holloway

The Alabama guard had yet another standout performance, leading the Crimson Tide in points with 19 on 4 of 6 from the field, 3 of 4 from deep and 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. He joined Amari Allen and Drew Fielder for the most assists with three.

"I've been pretty pleased with his play. He's shooting the ball well. He's moving the ball well. He's showing the younger guys what we want. Thought his defense has been significantly better. He's been a regular leader ever since he came back, which I think he's really made a big point of emphasis that he wants to be a leader this team; he's a senior."

"We've won a lot of games the past two years he's been here, but there are areas of his game that need improvement. I think he's put a lot of time into that, and just his ability to stretch the floor, I think, has been big."

Tide Down: The Second Half

Second-half starts were a kryptonite for Alabama last season and it's happening again in 2026-27. The Tide is having a rough time playing with a lead, and while it won by 18, UA only led 53-51 in the second period.

"I didn't think we had a great start to the second half," Oats said. "We certainly had a terrible end to the second half on the defensive side of the ball. So we've got to get a lot there defensively over the next week, going into the Baylor game a week from tonight [at the Players Era Championships in Las Vegas]."

While Kennesaw State was an NCAA Tournament team last year, Alabama's competition will only get tougher from here. Starting better in the second half and playing a full 40 minutes of cohesive basketball needs to be a priority.

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