What is Robert Morris' Best Team Stats? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the Robert Morris Colonials, Alabama basketball's first opponent in the NCAA Tournament.
2-seed Alabama men's basketball is set to face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.
Naturally, Alabama is the heavy favorite to win this matchup and advance to the Round of 32 against the winner of 7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt on Sunday.
To quote Robert Morris head coach Andrew Toole, the Crimson Tide is "going to be bigger, they're going to be faster, potentially stronger, more talented." This message is reflected in the team stats as Alabama beats the Colonials in almost all of the standard and advanced numbers.
However, March Madness has a plethora upsets every single year and that's for a variety of reasons: the underdog came into the game hot, they excel at a couple facets of the game, or they're in a similar range and even better than the frontrunner in a couple of stat categories.
Here is Robert Morris' three best stats on a per game basis and how it compares to Alabama's numbers.
Free Throws Made
The Colonials average 16.3 free throws made per game on 72.2 percent from the charity stripe. This is good for 39th in the country.
Guard Josh Omojafo (3.8 free throws made) forward Amarion Dickerson (3.1) guard Kam Woods (2.9) and forward Alvaro Folgueiras (2.8) are Robert Morris' leaders in this stat category.
Alabama free throws made per game rank: 7th (18.5) on 71.6 percent
Assists
The Colonials average 16.0 assists per game, which also ranks 39th in the nation. They also average 13.0 turnovers per game which is 71st.
Woods is the clear-cut winner of this stat category for Robert Morris as his 5.1 assists is two more than second place and is No. 2 in the Horizon League. Additionally, Woods' 3.0 turnovers per game are 0.7 more than the runner-up.
Alabama assists per game rank: 22nd (16.8) with 12.8 turnovers (83rd)
Blocks
The Colonials average right around 4.5 blocks per game, which is 42nd in the country.
Robert Morris is well-led in this stat category by the aforementioned Amarion Dickerson, who averages 2.4 blocks––double the runner-up. Most impressively, Dickerson who holds the No. 2 spot in the Horizon League in this stat, is just 6-foot-7.
Alabama blocks per game rank: 50th (4.53)