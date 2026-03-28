What Labaron Philon, Amari Allen Said About Their Futures After Sweet 16 Loss

CHICAGO — Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season is officially over.

The Crimson Tide fell to Michigan 90-77 in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday evening in Chicago. And as Alabama reflects on its season, many players have to make decisions regarding their future.

Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen have both consistently been placed in mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft, but the sophomore and freshman are eligible for more years in college basketball. Each of them shared if they've thought about testing the NBA after the game in the locker room.

"Not really," Philon said. "I've just been focusing on this. But coming into this week, we had a lot of time to prep and play for these games. It means everything. We were in the game during the first half, they kind of went on a lead. But like I said, I've really just been thinking about Alabama basketball and stay within the program the last couple weeks of college basketball."

Allen's answer was a bit different.

"I'll definitely be back here next year," Allen said. "Unless my agent says the NBA is the best option. But if that's not the case, I'll be here.

And what would Allen's conversations with his agent and family be like?

"Well obviously, this is the place that I want to be [at]," Allen said. "I wouldn't go anywhere else. I don't really have much conversations with that. My mom, my dad and my agent, we all know that I want to be here. I'll let them take care of all of the other stuff. If the NBA is the best option, they decide that. I'm just trying to focus on getting better every day."

Alabama head coach Nate Oats voiced his opinion on the futures of Philon and Allen.

"Yeah, [Philon] said he's got a decision to make, I don't really think he's got much of a decision," Oats said. "He's one of the best players in college basketball. He came back to do what he did to play his way up into the lottery. From everything I'm hearing, that's what he did.

"Labaron comes back. He was late first, early second, whatever he was going to be last year. He should go in the lottery. We'll have to see how it all plays out. He made himself a lot of money this year in the long run.

"When guys come here, Amari Allen, on no draft boards. He's on every draft board now, it seems like. He's going to have to make a decision. We'll get feedback and see what it looks like."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.