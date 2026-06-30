What Labaron Philon Jr. Told Amari Allen Before His Return to Alabama

NEW YORK — Passing the torch in sports isn't exactly something that's broadcast on national television or even an official event, but to an individual team or even a league, it's a big deal.

Seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban handed the keys over to current Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, and before the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 basketball season, it was Labaron Philon Jr.'s turn to be the leader of Nate Oats' roster after Mark Sears and Grant Nelson held that role.

But Philon's time at Alabama is over, as the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the No. 22 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft last week in Brooklyn, New York. Crimson Tide wing Amari Allen tested the NBA Draft waters, but ultimately decided to return to UA for his sophomore year. He's expected to be the face of Alabama basketball in 2026-27, but did Philon have a conversation with Allen about that during the draft process?

"Not really," Philon told BamaCentral in New York City the day before he was drafted. "I talked with him throughout the season, telling him that he was going to be in the same position I was in last year. It's a win-win situation, really.

"You go back, you develop more in your game and you learn more from coach Oats. You play with great players again, and you end up with a higher chance of being picked in the lottery and being in the green room. Or you could stay in the draft and be a first-round pick. I thought he would be a first-round pick — he played at that level all year."

If there's anyone to listen to about this subject, it's Philon. He declared for the 2025 NBA Draft following an All-SEC Freshman season, but after competing at the NBA Combine and hearing from scouts and front office members, he wasn't satisfied with his late-first to second-round projection and announced his return to Alabama about an hour before the withdrawal deadline.

It ended up being the right choice for him. Philon was named the SEC Player of the Week four times this past season, as he finished the regular season third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). He went from shooting 31.5 percent from deep in Year 1 to 39.9 percent in Year 2.

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

That said, these numbers were higher before the final month of the season. Allen hit a bit of a slump in March, as his numbers in every stat category took a dip, especially as a shooter. In his first 25 games, he shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep. But in the final seven contests, he was 36.1 percent from the field and 8.0 percent from downtown, hitting just two of 25 behind-the-arc attempts.

"I would just say that him struggling at the end of the year, it didn't faze him," Philon said. He kept the same work ethic. That's why I think going back would be good for him, just because I had some moments like that my freshman year where I didn't get going. Then you just have to better yourself and back up that confidence.

"I made it back to the team [before the NBA Draft], and I've seen him [while] watching practices. Whenever I've been on the road, coach Oats knows that I still watch the practices. But with Amari, patience [is needed]. That patience, it was definitely [a huge help] for me.

"...Really just (Allen) coming out next year, I think there'll be a possibility that he has the chance to be in the same position that I am."

Philon is one of many former Alabama players to thrive in their second year under Oats' system. Can Allen add to that list?

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