Amari Allen Makes Career-Altering Move at NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

Amari Allen is returning to Alabama basketball for the 2026-27 season, per his Instagram, UA's NIL collective.

The forward withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday, which is the withdrawal deadline date. This comes after Allen competed at the NBA Combine in Chicago, participated in a pro day hosted by Priority Sports, his agency, and worked out for numerous teams.

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Following the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, which he blamed himself for, Allen said he'd "definitely be back" at UA for the 2026-27 season.

"Well obviously, this is the place that I want to be [at]," Allen said on March 28. "I wouldn't go anywhere else. I don't really have much conversations with that. My mom, my dad and my agent, we all know that I want to be here. I'll let them take care of all of the other stuff. If the NBA is the best option, they decide that. I'm just trying to focus on getting better every day."

But he made a slight change of plans after announcing on April 19 that he would declare for the draft. That said, the decision also included the message that he'd be maintaining his collegiate eligibility. In other words, he wanted to compete at the aforementioned NBA Combine to receive feedback from the league's scouts, coaches and general managers before making a final decision.

For the last few months, including during the season, Allen's name consistently appeared in the first round of most mock drafts by media outlets. However, NBA teams aren't the ones making these lists, and Allen told Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney at the NBA Combine that he'd stay in the draft if he received the promise that he'd be picked in the first round.

“Obviously first round. If it was second round, I would go back to school," Allen told 247 Sports' Isaac Trotter on May 13. "I definitely feel I can go back to college and be a 20 and 10 guy. Ultimately, though, I want to go to the NBA.”

In terms of other Alabama news regarding the NBA Draft, guard Labaron Philon Jr. is staying in the pool, as he's widely expected to be a top-15 selection. Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson, each of whom exhausted their collegiate eligibility but weren't invited to the NBA or G League Combines, are also hoping to hear their name called between June 23-24.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of May 27

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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