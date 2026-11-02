'What Still Makes Him Great': Keitenn Bristow Back for Year 2 with Alabama Basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Keitenn Bristow missed the start of the Alabama basketball season last year after transferring in from Tarleton State. The 6-10 forward made his Crimson Tide debut in a 90-86 win against Illinois in Game 4, scoring 10 points and grabbing 8 rebounds off the bench.

It looked like he was about to become a prominent part of Alabama's rotation, even starting a game for the Tide at Vanderbilt in the SEC road opener, but shortly after, Bristow no longer appeared in any games. His final appearance came on Jan. 10 against Texas.

Bristow was still often seen on the bench during Alabama's game, but did not play again. Because of his absence on the court, some assumed that he would transfer out of the program at the end of the season, but Bristow is back for a second season with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that last spring, Bristow was working a lot with head trainer Clarke Holter and strength coach Henry Barrera to get his body back to the level it needed to be.

"He's as healthy as he's been," Oats said Monday. "His body's bigger, stronger. We concentrated on getting some weight on him. I think he's getting more comfortable playing. He's more skilled, too. He's spent a lot of time in the gym. He's shooting it better."

In the Crimson Tide's preseason exhibition win over Auburn, Bristow finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds. However, Oats thinks the junior forward "lost a little bit of the what actually makes him great" as he works his way back up to game speed.

"He's getting used to a little bit different role," Oats said. "Able to shoot a little bit more. I think he's handling it better. He's attacking closeouts better. He's doing a lot of stuff better. But what still makes him great is how hard he plays, how much he goes to the board. All the defensive plays he can make— he can switch, he can guard one through five. So I think he’s back to that. He’s looked like it in practice. I’m super excited to get him started here playing a good amount of minutes here tomorrow.”

No. 20 Alabama hosts Sam Houston State in the season opener on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.

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