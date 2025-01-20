Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 11
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball came into last week riding an eight-game win streak and sitting at the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. It seemed as though the Crimson Tide was back to fulfilling its historic preseason expectations.
But Alabama's offense went dark at home this past Tuesday in what head coach Nate Oats called a "disgusting" loss to then-No. 21 Ole Miss. This raised a ton of questions over the next couple of days, most relating to if the SEC can expose the Tide's weakness of inconsistency.
The Crimson Tide was widely expected to lose its next game as it would have to travel to then-No. 8 Kentucky in Rupp Arena––one of the most hostile environments in college basketball. The offense may have struggled against Ole Miss, but this was not at all apparent in Lexington as Alabama pulled off a thrilling 102-97 road victory. It was the Wildcats' first home loss of the season and Alabama's first win against a top-10 Kentucky team since 2002.
So, after a wild rollercoaster of a week for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide was placed at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (62), 17-1, 1550
- Duke, 16-2, 1485
- Iowa State, 15-2, 1397
- Alabama, 15-3, 1338
- Florida, 16-2, 1262
- Tennessee, 16-2, 1170
- Houston, 14-3, 1151
- Michigan State, 16-2, 1109
- Kentucky, 14-4, 1057
- Marquette, 15-3, 950
- Purdue, 15-4, 906
- Kansas, 13-4, 902
- Texas A&M, 14-4, 794
- Mississippi State, 15-3, 731
- Oregon, 15-3, 638
- Ole Miss, 15-3, 564
- Illinois, 13-5, 526
- Wisconsin, 15-3, 437
- UConn, 13-5, 365
- St. John's, 16-3, 320
- Michigan, 14-4, 305
- Missouri, 15-3, 275
- West Virginia, 13-4, 240
- Memphis, 14-4, 232
- Louisville, 14-5, 125
Other Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (30), 17-1, 774
- Duke, 16-2, 739
- Alabama, 15-3, 672
- Iowa State (1), 15-2, 668
- Houston, 14-3, 623
- Florida, 16-2, 615
- Tennessee, 16-2, 584
- Michigan State, 16-2, 558
- Kentucky, 14-4, 478
- Marquette, 15-3, 473
- Kansas, 13-4, 467
- Purdue, 15-4, 452
- Texas A&M, 14-4, 383
- Mississippi State, 15-3, 341
- Oregon, 15-3, 309
- Ole Miss, 15-3, 272
- Illinois, 13-5, 266
- UConn, 13-5, 230
- Wisconsin, 15-3, 194
- Michigan, 14-4, 180
- St. John's, 16-3, 167
- Memphis, 14-4, 130
- West Virginia, 13-4, 107
- Missouri, 15-3, 77
- Texas Tech, 13-4, 53
Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Gonzaga; No. 22 Utah State; No. 23 Georgia; No. 24 Baylor.
Other Receiving Votes: Louisville 43; Gonzaga 43; Georgia 39; Clemson 28; Utah State 26; Saint Mary's 25; Vanderbilt 16; Oklahoma 16; Maryland 8; Creighton 7; Arizona 6; UCLA 2; UC Irvine 2; Baylor 2.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll