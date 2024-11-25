Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After receiving its highest preseason ranking in the AP and Coaches Polls in program history at No. 2, the Alabama men's basketball team started relatively strong with two wins to open the season in Week 1––maintaining its inaugural ranking in each of the polls.
Week 2 wasn't as friendly to the Crimson Tide though, as Alabama defeated McNeese State in a scrappy single-digit game and then followed it with an 87-78 loss to then-No. 13 Purdue in its first road contest of the young season. This dropped the Tide to No. 8 in the AP Poll last Monday.
Alabama's season was off to a sluggish start, but a 100-87 win over No. 25 Illinois in the C.M. Newton Classic on Nov. 20 immediately turned things around, but the player stats were an extreme surprise. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears shockingly didn’t score a single point and Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi had just six in just 15 minutes of action due to foul trouble. The Crimson Tide received a ton of praise during the offseason for its plethora of depth and it showed that evening as forward Grant Nelson tallied 23 points and guards Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. each put up 16-plus points.
But despite the nice turnaround from a disappointing loss, Alabama moved down a couple of spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll