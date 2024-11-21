Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 25 Illinois

A mid-November edition of the C.M. Newton Classic pits the Crimson Tide against a ranked foe.

Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Nate Oats gives directions to Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated McNeese 72-64. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Nate Oats gives directions to Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated McNeese 72-64. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— The C.M. Newton Classic is here, earlier than prior years, as the Alabama men's basketball team's nonconference gauntlet continues inside Legacy Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT between the No. 8 Crimson Tide and No. 25 Illinois, a sqaud which has undergone a resurgence in the past half-decade under head coach Brad Underwood.

Pregame:

  • With 48 minutes to go until the action, Alabama now has the floor for warmups.
  • Both teams are on the floor warming up with 52 minutes to go until tip time.

How to Watch: C.M. Newton Classic

Who: No. 8 Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 25 Illinois (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. CT.

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

TV: SEC Network

Series: Alabama leads 3-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 12, 1953

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide took down the Fighting Illini 79-58 on March 17, 2015. Alabama's Levi Randolph and Rodney Cooper combined for 39 points on 13-of-20 from the field, Randolph and Retin Obasohan each grabbed seven rebounds, and Randolph also led the Tide in assists with five.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama men's basketball fell to No. 13 Purdue 87-78 on Nov, in West Lafayette, Ind. for its first loss of the young season. The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the evening and Alabama couldn’t maintain its couple of leads in the second half due to a massive run by Purdue. Purdue had the lead for nearly 30 of the game's 40 minutes while the Tide led for a little over five minutes. The ball movement took some time off the clock with each possession and may have tired out Alabama's defense as Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 26 points, guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each logged 17 points while Smith also tallied 10 assists.

Last time out, Illinois: The Fighting Illini defeated Oakland 66-54 at home to advance to 3-0. Tomislav Ivisic led the way for Illinois with 20 points on a very efficient 9-of-14 from the field, while tying the team-high in rebounds with six and also recording a stellar four steals. Ben Humrichous was the only other member of the Fighting Illini to score double figures as he added 10 points to the stat sheet.

