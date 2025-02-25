Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Mississippi State Matchup
We are officially less than three weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
Prior to falling to No. 15 Missouri last Wednesday on the road while defeating No. 17 Kentucky at home this past Saturday night, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 2 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 4) after last week's results, and that made a very slight difference in the latest bracketology. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the third-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection.
Alabama is set for a home matchup against No. 24 Mississippi State on Tuesday night and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Bryant
- 8-seed Illinois vs. 9-seed Baylor
- 5-seed Maryland vs. 12-seed Yale
- 4-seed St. John's vs. 13-seed High Point
- 6-seed Marquette vs. 11-seed Nebraska/Oklahoma
- 3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Chattanooga
- 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed San Diego State
- 2-seed Houston vs. 15-seed Montana
Alabama's loss to Missouri and win over Kentucky didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Duke, 24-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Auburn, 25-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 11th
- Houston, 24-4, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Florida, 24-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 7th
- Tennessee, 22-5, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 22-5, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 45th
- Texas Tech, 21-7, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 27th
- Iowa State, 21-6, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 9th
- Wisconsin, 21-6, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 38th
- Michigan State, 22-5, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 12th
- Gonzaga, 21-8, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 44th
- Arizona, 18-9, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 19th
- St. John's, 24-4, O-Rating: 73rd, D-Rating: 2nd
- Missouri, 20-7, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 53rd
- Maryland, 21-6, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 21st
- Kentucky, 18-9, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 62nd
- Purdue, 19-9, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 51st
- Saint Mary's, 25-4, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 8th
- Clemson, 22-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 25th
- Texas A&M, 20-7, O-Rating: 52nd, D-Rating: 6th
- Kansas, 19-9, O-Rating: 57th, D-Rating: 5th
- Michigan, 21-6, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 15th
- Ole Miss, 19-8, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 18th
- Louisville, 21-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 31st
- Illinois, 17-11, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 42nd