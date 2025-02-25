Bama Central

Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Mississippi State Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than three weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) dunks against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) dunks against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
We are officially less than three weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

Prior to falling to No. 15 Missouri last Wednesday on the road while defeating No. 17 Kentucky at home this past Saturday night, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 2 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 4) after last week's results, and that made a very slight difference in the latest bracketology. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the third-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection.

Alabama is set for a home matchup against No. 24 Mississippi State on Tuesday night and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Bryant
  • 8-seed Illinois vs. 9-seed Baylor
  • 5-seed Maryland vs. 12-seed Yale
  • 4-seed St. John's vs. 13-seed High Point
  • 6-seed Marquette vs. 11-seed Nebraska/Oklahoma
  • 3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Chattanooga
  • 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed San Diego State
  • 2-seed Houston vs. 15-seed Montana

Alabama's loss to Missouri and win over Kentucky didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Duke, 24-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
  2. Auburn, 25-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 11th
  3. Houston, 24-4, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Florida, 24-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 7th
  5. Tennessee, 22-5, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 1st
  6. Alabama, 22-5, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 45th
  7. Texas Tech, 21-7, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 27th
  8. Iowa State, 21-6, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 9th
  9. Wisconsin, 21-6, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 38th
  10. Michigan State, 22-5, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 12th
  11. Gonzaga, 21-8, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 44th
  12. Arizona, 18-9, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 19th
  13. St. John's, 24-4, O-Rating: 73rd, D-Rating: 2nd
  14. Missouri, 20-7, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 53rd
  15. Maryland, 21-6, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 21st
  16. Kentucky, 18-9, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 62nd
  17. Purdue, 19-9, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 51st
  18. Saint Mary's, 25-4, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 8th
  19. Clemson, 22-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 25th
  20. Texas A&M, 20-7, O-Rating: 52nd, D-Rating: 6th
  21. Kansas, 19-9, O-Rating: 57th, D-Rating: 5th
  22. Michigan, 21-6, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 15th
  23. Ole Miss, 19-8, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 18th
  24. Louisville, 21-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 31st
  25. Illinois, 17-11, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 42nd

