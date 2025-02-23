How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 21 Mississippi State
No. 4 Alabama men's basketball took down No. 17 Kentucky 96-83 on Saturday evening to avoid a three-game losing streak in the final stretch of the season. The Crimson Tide was on its third of a seven-game end-of-season gauntlet that only features ranked opponents.
Alabama's next matchup is at home against No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs already went head-to-head in January in one of the best games of SEC play this season.
Like every contest from here on out, Tuesday night's outcome will impact the seeding for not only the SEC Tournament but the NCAA Tournament as well.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 21 Mississippi State
Who: No. 21 Mississippi State (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (22-5, 11-3 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN2
Series vs. Mississippi State: The Crimson Tide leads 136-77 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1913. Alabama is 85-15 all-time on the road against the Bulldogs and is 9-1 in the last 10 overall matchups, including a current seven-game win streak.
Last meeting with Mississippi State: No. 4 Alabama outlasted then-No. 14 Mississippi State in an 88-84 thriller on the road on Jan. 29. Unlike most of Alabama's wins, this one was close throughout as the Bulldogs never allowed the Crimson Tide to truly pull away. Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood finished a jaw-dropping 7-for-10 from behind the arc, leading to a 23-point outing. He was also the key to silencing the the Starkville crowd numerous times as Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard's 38 points on 14-for-28 shooting, including 6-for-15 from behind the arc often gave the Bulldogs momentum.
Last time out, Alabama: Alabama took down No. 17 Kentucky 96-83 at home on Saturday evening to avoid an unprecedented three-game losing streak. This victory gave the Crimson Tide the season sweep as it defeated the Wildcats on the road in January. The Crimson Tide was down 30-18 after yet another slow start, but after a massive run, Alabama took the lead and never looked back. The Tide's guard trio of Mark Sears (30 points), Aden Holloway (19) and Chris Youngblood (14) led Alabama in this offensive outburst as they scored a combined 63 of the team's 96 total points.
Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs fell to Oklahoma 93-87 on the road on Saturday. Josh Hubbard and KeShawn Murphy combined for 35 points but it wasn't enough as Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears tallied 27 points on his own with Jalon Moore (18 points) and Sam Godwin (17) also heavily contributing to the upset win. Mississippi State is looking for a big rebound win over Alabama to help with SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament seeding.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.9)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.8)
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Points: Josh Hubbard (17.9)
- Rebounds: KeShawn Murphy (7.5)
- Assists: Cameron Matthews (3.8)